‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4: What We Know About Its Cast And Plot So Far

Fashion, drama, dreamy locations and work problems with happy endings, that’s Emily in Paris summed up for you. After ending Season 3 on a shocker, fans are already excited about Emily in Paris Season 4. Here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming season and the titular character Emily Cooper’s life.

Would you have to wait a long time for Emily in Paris Season 4? The good news is, probably not too long. The fourth season of the show was renewed way back when the third season was announced in January 2021, and the two seasons were shot back to back. But that’s not all. We have all the deets on Season 4.

Everything to know about Emily in Paris Season 4

Cast

After three seasons, we have now started living with the characters and their share through ups and downs in life. Season 4 will continue with its original main and supporting cast. Of course, Lily Collins and Ashley Park will return as the BFFs Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen. The rest of the cast, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Camille Razat will also be back with their respective storylines.

Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie is also expected to be back in the fourth installment after he left Emily in Season 3 on knowing about her and Gabriel’s feelings for each other.

However, Season 4 might not see the return of Kate Walsh’s Madeline, given how Season 3 ended, where Madeline decided to shut down the Paris branch and get back to Chicago.

Emily in Paris Season 4 release date

The makers still haven’t announced the release date for Emily in Paris Season 4. However, it is expected to be a holiday release as well, keeping up with the tradition. So, fans are speculating a Christmas 2023 release.

Emily in Paris Season 4 plot

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead, if you haven’t finished watching Season 3 yet.

A lot of things happened in Season 3. With Alfie leaving Emily and Camille leaving Gabriel at the altar, Emily and Gabriel might be single in the beginning of the fourth season, leaving room for a lot of speculation.

But that’s not all. There’s a new twist and that’s about Camille and Gabriel’s child, that they will have to navigate through, since they won’t be together anymore (or atleast so we thought after the Season 3 ended). We are expecting to see more of Camille and Gabriel’s equation in the upcoming season.

Emily’s best friend Mindy and her ex-boyfriend got accepted at the Eurovision song competition, so fans are expecting more on that front as well.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star spoke to TV Guide and revealed that there’s still going to be confusion about who Emily is going to end up with. He said, “There are more chapters before we get anywhere near that. I don’t have one strong idea at the moment of who she is going to be with.”

Now that’s something to look forward to!

