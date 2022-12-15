What To Expect From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Marvel has some big news for all Spider-Man fans! The trailer of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is out and has Miles Morales dominating the screen with some mind-boggling swings and chase sequences. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 2 June 2023.

The trailer takes things a notch higher from where it left in the prequel that was released in 2018. Adding a new chapter to the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse franchise, this new CGI animated project is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Here are all the details about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

What the trailer shows

The trailer opens with an older Miles Morales talking to his mother who is worried about his well-being. She says, “It’s just hard to see my little man not be my little boy all the time,” and is also worried about the fact that the people Miles hangs out with might not look out for him in times of need.

The friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man of Brooklyn reunites with Gwen Stacy as he swings across various other Spider-Man multiverses. Through these adventures, the two meet other versions of the superhero from other universes and come across a group of ‘Spider-People’ vested with the duty to protect him. However, in a turn of events these heroes clash in the face of a threat. Miles must rise to the occasion to prove what it means to be a true superhero.

Other Spider-Man universes and flashbacks

The trailer shows a number of flashback scenes from the first film as the young Miles is seen wearing a Spider-Man mask or going to buy his first comic book. Odes to other ‘Spider-People’ include Issa Rae as Spider-Woman riding a motorbike, Jorma Taccone as Vulture and Oscar Isaac’s brilliant portrayal of the brutal Spider-Man 2099.

To add to the excitement, Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also featured in this fast-paced trailer.

The first film introduces a teenage Miles who is bitten by a spider and has to step into the shoes of the superhero after Chris Pine’s Spider-Man dies.

Cast and crew

This Sony film is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis serve as executive producers.

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy voices Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson voices Peter Parker. Besides Issa Rae, Jorma Taccone and Oscar Isaac, others onboard include Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Rachel Dratch and Shea Whigham.

