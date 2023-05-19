Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Fast X’ Twitter Reviews: Jason Momoa Steals The Show
By: Trinetra Paul, May 19 2023 6:36 pm

Fasten your seat belts for a thrilling summer as the action-loaded Fast X has hit the screens. As the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise unleashes high-octane stunts and drama, early Twitter reviews are all about Jason Momoa’s terrific performance.

After a 22-year-long run, the curtains are finally closing on the Fast and Furious saga. Fast X is here to enthral fans with thrills and chases. The penultimate film, which marks Louis Leterrier’s first directorial tryst with the franchise, is also one of the most highly awaited movies of 2023.

Ahead of its global theatrical release on 19 May, the Universal Studios production raked mixed reviews after its world premiere. While the Aquaman actor garnered applause for his portrayal of antagonist Dante, the overall movie has failed to impress critics due to its unimaginative storytelling.

With a 6.3 rating on IMDb, Fast X has a score of 55 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes as of 19 May.

All about Fast X: Plot, critics’ takes and Twitter reviews

No, we are not giving any spoilers!

The story of Fast X

Over the course of the epic franchise, Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have found themselves entangled in many impossible and life-threatening heists. During one such mission, as shown in Fast Five (2011), Dom and his gang came face-to-face with the notorious Brazilian drug kingpin, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) and took him out. Hernan’s son, Dante, who had witnessed the events as a child, is now back with a diabolic plan for vengeance. If successful, Dante’s actions could snatch everything or everyone that Dom has ever loved.

The cast and crew

Fast X review
Image: Courtesy Fast X/ Photo by Peter Mountain / Universal Pictu – © giulia parmigiani/IMDb

While Michelle Rodriguez reprises her role as Dom’s wife, Letty Ortiz, Scott Eastwood returns as Little Nobody, Sung Kang as Han Seoul-oh, Ludacris as Tej Parker, and Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce. Besides the regular faces, Fast X also features Jordana Brewster and John Cena as Dom’s siblings, Mia and Jakob Toretto. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron appear as Queenie and Cipher respectively.

Academy Award-winning actors Brie Larson and Rita Moreno step in as new additions to the star-studded ensemble. Taking the legacy of late actor Paul Walker forward, his daughter Meadow Walker has made her foray into the Fast and Furious universe with a cameo.

What do critics say?

Wesley Morris, who reviewed Fast X for The New York Times, feels the franchise is “finding it hard to keep the thrill alive”.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo praised Momoa in his tweet but minced no words as he finds the overall film a letdown.

For Kirsten Acuna, from Insider, Fast X was the “most shocking ending” to the series as she compared the film with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) in scale.

Forbes’ Simon Thompson’s Fast X review gave a thumbs up to Momoa’s sharp performance. However, he says the rest of the film is all about “clunky elements” which are crowd-pullers.

Cinema Blends’ Eric Eisenberg called Momoa’s Dante “F&F’s version of The Joker”.

For Full Cine Cirlcle’s film journalist, James Preston Poole, the film is “an absurd romp that will serve as jumping then reversing backing over the shark for some, and one of its best entries for others”.

Fast X Twitter reviews from audiences

(Hero image: Courtesy Fast X/Photo by Universal Pictures/ IMDb; Feature image: Courtesy Fast X/Photo by Peter Mountain/Universal Pictu – © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved./IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the age rating of ‘Fast X?’

Answer: As per Motion Picture Rating, ‘Fast X’ is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material. Kids may watch the film under parental guidance.

Question: What certificate is ‘Fast X?’

Answer: Due to some intense violence scenes, action, language and certain suggestive materials, ‘Fast X’ is certified as a PG-13 film by Motion Picture Rating. Parental supervision is advised for kids’ viewing.

Question: How many actors are in ‘Fast X?’

Answer: ‘Fast X’ has a star-studded cast which includes recurring faces like Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Scott Eastwood. Oscar-winning actors Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are also part of the ‘Fast X’ cast. The late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker also makes a cameo in the film.

Question: Who is the director of ‘Fast X?’

Answer: Louis Leterrier has directed ‘Fast X.’

Question: Will ‘Fast X’ be on Netflix?

Answer: ‘Fast X’ is not going to be available on Netflix due to Universal’s deals with Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Fast and furious Fast X Jason Momoa Twitter Reviews Vin Diesel
written by.

Trinetra Paul
