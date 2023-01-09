Wondering Where To Watch The Golden Globe Awards 2023? Check Details Here

The beginning of the year marks the commencement of another exciting year of award functions and red-carpet nights. 2022 was a great year for cinema where the audience got to watch some of the most amazing films. Tom Cruise shook the worldwide box office with his return as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick and James Gunn made the 10-year-long wait for Avatar 2 absolute worth it. To honour these gems, The Golden Globe Awards is returning for its 80th edition on January 10 in Los Angeles (January 11 in India).

For India, this year’s Golden Globe Awards are extra special. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated under two categories —Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Picture (Non-English language). The awards are crucial for a film’s journey to the Oscars, so we are sure your eyes would be glued to the screen to know whether RRR made the cut or not. We have accumulated all the details you need to know to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Check it out below.

Golden Globe Awards 2023: Timings, live broadcast and more

This year’s Golden Globes have been organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the event with Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan whom you’ll see on the stage as the presenters for the ceremony.

When will the award night take place?

The ceremony will be held on January 10, starting from 8:00 pm ET (which is January 11, 8:00 am IST). The celebrities will start arriving on the red carpet by 8:00 pm ET (8:00 am IST) and the award ceremony will commence by 9:00 pm ET (9 am IST). The ceremony will be held at their usual location, The Beverly Hilton.

How can you watch it?

The awards will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on NBC and Peacock in the US. If you wish to watch in Thailand, the live stream of the award night will be available on Lionsgate Play.

Most anticipated nominations

The complete list of Golden Globe nominations was announced on December 12, 2022. The most anticipated among the many nominations are Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and RRR. The Banshees of Inisherin managed to bag the most number of nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All At Once. Shows like The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and White Lotus are also on this list.

The Golden Globe controversy

Hollywood’s most anticipated award ceremony ran into a controversy last year after the live streaming of the Golden Globe Awards was cancelled. The foundation came under the radar for its Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) membership, nomination procedure, and lack of diversity. People called out the jury for having zero black members within the HFPA.

Much more controversial than this was the 2018 event when Brendan Fraser revealed that former HFPA president, Philip Berk, had sexually assaulted him during a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the summer of 2003. For the unversed, the actor won’t be attending the Golden Globe Awards.

Hero & Feature image: Courtesy Golden Globes/Instagram

