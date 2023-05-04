‘Gran Turismo’ Trailer: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Racing Movie

The much-awaited trailer of the Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom and David Harbour-starrer Gran Turismo is out, and it is all sorts of spectacular! Based on the popular PlayStation video game racing franchise, the movie dropped its trailer on 3 May 2023.

This coming-of-age sports drama is helmed by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Studios.

Gran Turismo trailer: Here is what it reveals about the film

Release date and plot

The movie is slated to hit the screens on 11 August 2023. The trailer grips viewers from the very first moment as it showcases the story of a teenager addicted to a video game, much to the chagrin of his parents. However, his dream turns into reality when his talent is discovered by racing professionals.

Based on a true story, the film will see Madekwe playing the lead, Jann Mardenborough. The teenage protagonist turns his passion for PlayStation racing car games into much more by entering the world of actual car racing.

The cast

Djimon Hounsou will essay the role of Jann’s father, Steve, while Geri Halliwell will play his mother. Bloom is set to portray a savvy marketing professional as Harbour (from the Stranger Things fame) plays Mardenborough’s trainer, Jack Salter. Additionally, Darren Barnet will play Matty Davis, a senior GT player who turns Jann’s rival.

More about Gran Turismo

Fans are also excited about GT as it is helmed by Academy Award nominee director of District 9 (2019), Neill Blomkamp. The screenplay is written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin, who have also been nominated by the Academy in the past.

With its high-octane action sequences, nifty camerawork and a great underdog story, this movie has all the makings of a blockbuster.

(Main and featured image credit: IMDb)