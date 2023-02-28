‘Sherlock Holmes’ To ‘Snatch’: All Guy Ritchie Movies In Order Of Critical Reception, From Worst To Best

Guy Ritchie, an illustrious English filmmaker, is known for making movies that belong to completely different genres. His repertoire mostly includes crime movies revolving around the British underworld, often made on an average budget. Additionally, there are big-budget comedy films such as Aladdin and action-adventures such as Sherlock Holmes. And while he clearly appears to be in his element with British crime films, his big-budget outputs have done well at the box office too.

Guy Ritchie has made only 12 movies in his career of over two decades, and only half of them have managed to receive some praise from critics, with only three gaining considerably wider positive appreciation.

Yet, one of the major reasons why cinemagoers look forward to Ritchie’s films is his directorial style that incorporates fast-paced action and thrill, often combined with dark humour. His crime films have stylish characters who bring a kind of high-octane energy to the screen.

Hence, the anticipation around his upcoming project, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, is very high. Like all of his other films barring the two Sherlock Holmes productions, Ritchie has co-written it. Through the film, he also reunites with his longtime collaborator Jason Statham, one of the best action superstars of all time.

Take a look at these Guy Ritchie films in order of their Rotten Tomatoes ratings

(Main image: IMDb; Featured image: Daniel Smith – © 2013 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./IMDb)