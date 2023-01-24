HBO Max Series Velma Is Now The Worst-Rated Animated Show

Scooby-Doo fans, things aren’t looking great for the newest show from the franchise – Velma on HBO Max. The animated series, which had created quite a stir when its trailer dropped last year, officially became the worst-rated animated show of all time on IMDb. The series was released on January 12, so it impressively (we are being sarcastic) only took two weeks to earn this unfortunate distinction.

With just four episodes aired, the animated series has received a score of 1.3/10 on IMDb, along with a 6% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is the HBO Max series ‘Velma’ about?

The prequel to the Scooby-Doo animated series follows our favourite gang, minus Scooby, as teenage rivals and misfits in high school. Produced and led by Mindy Kaling, the series was described as “an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colourful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

Unfortunately, the show has failed to deliver on its vision and is being disliked by fans and critics alike. According to Forbes, “a rare combination of anti-woke review bombers, left-leaning viewers who think the series is just plain bad, and Scooby-Doo enthusiasts upset by the changes made to the IP have made Velma one of the lowest audience scoring series I’ve seen in HBO history.”

Critics also believe that the animated series forgot its source material and started diving into storylines that are unrelated to the original Scooby-Doo franchise. For instance, Velma features a lot of nudity and substance abuse, including showing the character of Daphne secretly being a drug dealer at school.

Recently, Velma also made history as the first Scooby-Doo show or movie in which Velma and Daphne kiss. While fans have always believed that Velma was gay, this theory was finally confirmed in 2022 when she was portrayed as a lesbian in the animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. The series Velma further confirmed her sexuality as, at the end of episode 2, she and Daphnee not only kiss but also admit to being attracted to each other.

Fans took to Twitter to express their views about the show and reviewed it in their own way. Take a look at some of the funniest reactions below:

