The Best Twitter Movie Reviews And Reactions For ‘Hunger’ On Netflix

Hunger, the new Thai movie on Netflix, is getting some rave reviews on Twitter. Released on April 8, 2023, the film is a thriller directed by Sittisiri Mongkolsiri, the man responsible for Girl from Nowhere, the popular Thai series on Netflix.

The film has received critical acclaim on its release, with many fans praising its screenplay and the performances from the ensemble cast. Here’s a round-up of some of our favourite Twitter reviews and reactions to the Netflix movie.

‘Hunger’ on Netflix: What is the movie’s plot about?

Hunger offers quite a thrilling ride to viewers. The film’s plot focuses on a woman named Aroy, who runs her family’s food stall. When she is invited to train under a famous but ruthless chef at a fine dining restaurant, Aroy finds her limits being pushed in a way like never before.

Looking at the cast of ‘Hunger’ on Netflix

Hunger has quite an impressive ensemble cast that is led by model and actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying who plays Aoy. The role of Chef Paul is being essayed by Thai-German actor Nopachai’ Peter’ Chaiyanam, while the role of junior sous chef Tone is being played by Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya.

Here’s a round-up of the best Twitter reactions and reviews

#HungerNetflix 4/5 ⭐️ Aesthetically pleasing, with some social undertones. Expected acting from Chutimon, after Bad Genius and Happy Old Year. “The poor eat to end their hunger, but when you have more than enough to eat, your hunger doesn’t end,” pic.twitter.com/5jkmUa3Ajd — Azfar (@azfrrr) April 8, 2023

The Thai film “Hunger” on Netflix is a gripping and thrilling drama. It is a simple film with a pretty simple message but it still leaves a strong impression. It is pretty straightforward but the treatment of the film makes it well worthwhile. I was holding my breath as I… pic.twitter.com/pdVp9vfCCK — Amber 💫🐍 (@AltheyuhMoves) April 9, 2023

finished Hunger on netflix and went in thinking it would be like The Menu, but it exceeded all my expectations. If I had to compare the two and choose my favourite, its Hunger for sure. From Aoy trying to escape her normal life to her coming back to it in fhe end, its a five ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FV1ygcCuOp — 𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑛 (@95_KlMTAEHYUNG) April 8, 2023

just watched Hunger on Netflix and wow it left me speechless 🥺😭 you guys should watch it too!! — Heaven Peralejo 🇵🇭 heavenperalejo.eth (@hperalejo) April 10, 2023

HUNGER in netflix just wow ! 10/10 for me 🔥👏 — EARL🌻 (@sawadeearl17) April 8, 2023

I reviewed the Thai thriller HUNGER, which is now on Netflix. Visually stunning and supported by strong performances, the theme of what do we truly hunger for carries throughout. Would pair well with The Menu. https://t.co/8syO3KLi6e — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) April 10, 2023

#Hunger tackles capitalism and identity crisis with rugged culinary inventiveness. Kitchen politics and the dog-eat-dog-world aside, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying made me crave for some ‘crybaby noodles.’ #Netflix #Thai #ServeTheRich pic.twitter.com/IbOnj30ouk — Shikhar Verma (@shikhar2907) April 8, 2023

(Main and feature image credits: Netflix Thailand)