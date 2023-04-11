Home > Culture > Film & TV > The Best Twitter Movie Reviews And Reactions For ‘Hunger’ On Netflix
The Best Twitter Movie Reviews And Reactions For ‘Hunger’ On Netflix
Culture

The Best Twitter Movie Reviews And Reactions For ‘Hunger’ On Netflix

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Apr 11 2023 1:34 pm

Hunger, the new Thai movie on Netflix, is getting some rave reviews on Twitter. Released on April 8, 2023, the film is a thriller directed by Sittisiri Mongkolsiri, the man responsible for Girl from Nowhere, the popular Thai series on Netflix.  

The film has received critical acclaim on its release, with many fans praising its screenplay and the performances from the ensemble cast. Here’s a round-up of some of our favourite Twitter reviews and reactions to the Netflix movie.

‘Hunger’ on Netflix: What is the movie’s plot about?

Hunger Netflix Movie Review
Picture credits: Courtesy Netflix Thailand

Hunger offers quite a thrilling ride to viewers. The film’s plot focuses on a woman named Aroy, who runs her family’s food stall. When she is invited to train under a famous but ruthless chef at a fine dining restaurant, Aroy finds her limits being pushed in a way like never before.

Looking at the cast of ‘Hunger’ on Netflix

Hunger has quite an impressive ensemble cast that is led by model and actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying who plays Aoy. The role of Chef Paul is being essayed by Thai-German actor Nopachai’ Peter’ Chaiyanam, while the role of junior sous chef Tone is being played by Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya.

Here’s a round-up of the best Twitter reactions and reviews

(Main and feature image credits: Netflix Thailand) 

Hunger Netflix Netflix Movies Thai Movies Twitter Reviews
written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
Superfoods Soccer tech
The Best Twitter Movie Reviews And Reactions For ‘Hunger’ On Netflix
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman