8 Upcoming K-Dramas To Watch Out For In January 2023

The first month of every year sees the premiere of a bunch of new shows from K-dramaland, and January 2023 is no exception. So, let’s look at all the upcoming K-dramas this month. From heart-warming romances like Can We Be Strangers and Crash Course in Romance to thrillers like Payback and Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist season 2, the new K-drama lineup looks as promising as the previous month.

December 2022 made the metric for upcoming K-dramas rise with shows like Money Heist: Korea season 2, Connect and Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow — thanks to their gripping scripts, great acting and thought-provoking themes. And given that more and more people are riding high on the K-drama mania, it will be interesting to see which of the shows win the hearts of the audience in January 2023. From webtoon-inspired shows to tear-jerking dramas, Korean shows have been serving fans in the best way possible and are here to stay.

Close to real-life experiences, these dramas have been successfully tugging at our heartstrings for long. An episode of Business Proposal (2022) or Vincenzo (2021) is enough to offer a viewer something extra — be it a distinctive and fresh take on old tropes, a great action sequence or an unconventional character.

This is how Korean dramas have become a popular source of entertainment, and each month brings fans something novel to binge-watch over weekends. So without further ado, know all about K-dramas that are worth tuning into in January 2023.

Check our complete list of K-dramas to watch!

Here are the new K-dramas releasing in January 2023

