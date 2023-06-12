Check Out Lee Min Ho’s Most Popular K-Dramas And Movies

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho’s undeniable charm has made most of the movies and dramas he has starred in global household names. As the ‘rom-kom’ king continues to entertain viewers with an array of characters, let’s revisit some of the most popular on-screen works of Lee Min Ho.
Masterfully covering action and historical genres as well, Lee has delivered some of the best movies and Korean dramas in the last few years. The actor became the nation’s heartthrob with his role as Gu Jun-Pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009), a series based on the Japanese shōjo manga Hana Yori Dango (1992 -2002) written and illustrated by Yoko Kamio.
The show’s high viewership ratings across South Korea opened greater opportunities for Lee. He also earned the Best New Actor title at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards for the role. Today, Lee is one of the highest-paid actors in Korea.
Not just that. Such is his acclaim that the Heirs star is the first Korean actor to get a wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Shanghai Museum, as per Soompi.
Here are some of Lee Min Ho’s best movies and dramas to date
Directed by: Kogonada and Justin Chon
Other stars: Jung Yuh-Youn, Ha Jin, Kim Minha
Synopsis: The drama chronicles the struggle of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their country after the Japanese colonisation. The story is told through the eyes of Sunja (Jung), who fights against all odds to keep her family alive.
About the show: Pachinko is adapted from Min Jin Lee’s 2017 epic historical novel of the same name, which was also included in the 2017 list of 10 best books by the New York Times.
Directed by: Baek Sang-hoon and Jung Ji-hyun
Other stars: Kim Go-Eun, Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Hong-Nae
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: As the third monarch of his generation, the disciplined ruler of the Kingdom of Corea, Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho) loses his focus after his father’s death. Soon, Gon leaves the palace to escape his duties and mysteriously ends up in a parallel world where he meets police inspector Jeong Tae-Eul (Kim). The latter promises to help Gon close the door between the two worlds and in return, Gon helps her deal with criminals. In fulfilling their respective roles, the two end up falling for each other.
Created by: Jin Hyuk and Park Ji-eun
Other stars: Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Hee-joon, Shin Won-ho
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: The story revolves around a mermaid, Shim Cheong (Jun) and her human lover, Kim Moon (Lee Min Ho), from the Joseon Dynasty. Upon failing to unite with Moon, she waits years for his resurrection. In modern-day Seoul, Moon is reborn as con man Heo Joon Jae. Upon meeting Cheong, he takes a liking to her USD 6 million jade bracelet and decides to rob her. Will he recollect the memories of his past lover or will greed take over?
About the show: The show is inspired by a mermaid tale from the short-story collection Eou yadam by Joseon scholar Yu Mong-in.
Directed by: Tae-ra Shin
Other stars: Wallace Chung, Tiffany Tang, Karena Ng, Louis Fan
Synopsis: Suspended Interpol officers Li-San (Lee) and A-Yo (Chung) are falsely framed for a terrorist bombing and become wanted suspects. In order to survive, the duo join a group of bounty hunters. Eventually, they end up in a chase for USD 2 million across China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand along with hunters Cat (Tang), Swan (Ng) and Bao-bao (Fan).
Directed by: Yu Ha
Other stars: Kim Rae-won, Jung Jin-young, Seol Hyun
Synopsis: Also known as Gangnam 1970, the story revolves around two poor childhood friends Jong-Dae (Lee) and Yong-Ki (Kim) who resort to picking paper and empty bottles for living. As grown-ups, both get into different Mafia gangs and soon find themselves tangled in the web of politics in Gangnam, Seoul.
About the film: Lee Min-Ho won the Most Popular Actor award for the film in the 2015 Baek Sang Art Awards.
Created by: Kang Shin-hyo and Kim Eun-sook
Other stars: Park Shin-hye, Kim Woo-bin, Park Hyung-sik, Kim Ji-won
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: This is a love story between Kim Tan (Lee), the rich heir to the Empire Group and his housekeeper’s daughter Go Eun-Sang (Park Shin-hye). After a chance meeting in the US, the two come across each other while attending Jejuk, a school for rich heirs in Korea. Tan soon falls for transfer student Eun-Sang and breaks off his engagement with Rachel Yoo (Kim Ji-won). However, the road to love seems difficult as Kim’s nemesis Choi Young-Do (Kim Woo-bin) takes an interest in Eun-Sang.
Directed by: Jin Hyeok
Other stars: Park Min-young, Lee Joon-hyuk, Kim Sang-joong, Park Sang-min (cameo)
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: Lee Yun-Seong (Lee Min Ho) is an MIT graduate, working with the international communications team in the Blue House. However, his prime focus is to take revenge on five politicians who are responsible for his father Park Moo-yul’s (Park Sang-min) death. Yun-Seong is helped in the mission by his father’s best friend Lee Jin-pyo (Kim).
About the show: This South Korean drama is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo.
Directed by: Son Hyeong-seok and No Jong-chan
Other stars: Kim Ji-suk, Wang Ji-hye, Son Ye-jin
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: The story revolves around a curious Jeon Jin-ho (Lee) who pretends to be gay in order to gain the experience of living with a woman before falling in love. In a turn of events, Park Gae-in (Son), a woman unlucky in love, becomes his roommate.
About the show: One of the most popular Korean TV shows, Personal Taste is inspired by the 2007 novel Gaeinui Chwihyang by Lee Sae-In.
Created by: Jeon Ki-sang and Yoon Ji-ryun
Other stars: Ku Hye-sun, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Beom, Kim Joon
Episodes: 25
Synopsis: This high school story revolves around four rich kids known as Flower Boys aka “F4”. Soon, their tsundere leader Gu Jun-Pyo (Lee), the heir to world-leading conglomerate Shinhwa, starts dating the poor Geum Jan-Di (Ku). However, his powerful family vehemently opposes their relationship and plots to separate the two. Meanwhile, Jun-Pyo vows to be with Jan-Di for life.
Directed by: Lee Jae-dong
Other stars: Rhyme, Lee Ah-jin
Synopsis: Two rival high school students Wook-Gi (Lee) and Doo-Heon (Rhyme) get into a fight and are severely punished for the same. Soon, circumstances lead the two to sort out their differences, and they end up going on a road trip together.
About the movie: The movie is written by Ko Eun-Nim, who is known for hits like Bungee Jumping of Their Own (2001) and Heaven’s Garden (2011).
