A Live-Action ‘Minecraft’ Movie Starring Jason Momoa Is In The Works

All Minecraft lovers, rejoice! We’ve got all the latest (and exciting!) updates on the upcoming live-action Minecraft: The Movie. Directed by Jared Hess, here is what we know about the upcoming film so far.

The idea for a live-action Minecraft movie was brought up in 2014. Back then, Mojang Studios, the game’s developer, announced they were working with Warner Bros. to develop the movie. Flash forward to 2019, and it was still being reported that the movie was in development and that it would be directed by Peter Sollett. By 2022, it was finally confirmed that Jared Hess would be directing the film, with a screenplay from Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer.

What is the plot of the live-action ‘Minecraft’ movie?

According to Minecraft Wiki, the plot will be based on a teenage girl and her adventurous friends who must save their beautiful and blocky Overworld after an Ender Dragon sets out to destroy it.

For the uninitiated, Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game created by Markus Notch Persson and later developed by Mojang Studios. In the game, players can explore a blocky 3D world, extract raw materials, craft tools and items, and build structures or even entire cities. There are various game modes available for you to try out, including a survival mode where players must fight off monsters and gather resources to stay alive, and a creative mode where players have unlimited resources and can build anything they desire.

Minecraft games have become some of the most popular video games of all time, with millions of active players on various consoles. The games have also spawned a vast community of players and creators who develop mods, custom maps, and other content for the game.

When is the ‘Minecraft’ movie releasing?

Minecraft: The Movie is slated for release on April 4, 2025. Initially, it was supposed to release on March 4, 2022, but was taken off the release schedule in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is in the cast of the ‘Minecraft’ movie?

According to media reports, Jason Momoa is rumoured to be a part of the film. At first, Steve Carell was in talks to star in the film but unfortunately had to leave due to conflicts in his schedule at the time.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Minecraft)