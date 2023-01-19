34 New K-Dramas And Movies Are Coming To Netflix In 2023

Netflix warmed our hearts with a glorious announcement this week. The streaming giant is planning to release 34 new Korean series, movies, documentaries and unscripted shows in 2023. From rom-coms like Crash Course in Romance and rivalry-themed shows like The Match to reality series like Nineteen to Twenty and thrilling documentaries like In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, Netflix is all set to give K-drama fans a reason (or shall we say 34 reasons?) to remain hooked to the platform.

To help you keep track of all the exciting releases Netflix has planned for the upcoming year, here’s a list of the Korean series and movies you’ll be able to stream in 2023:

Korean movies on Netflix to binge-watch in 2023

take an inside look at the making of JUNG_E, coming January 20 to Netflix pic.twitter.com/fnHAjF4Fze — Golden (@netflixgolden) January 16, 2023

JUNG_E – 20 January 2023

Unlocked – 17 February 2023

Ballerina – 4th quarter of 2023

Believer 2 – 4th quarter of 2023

Kill Boksoon – 1st quarter of 2023

The Match – 2nd quarter of 2023

Unscripted Series – 2023

19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty) – 2023

The Devil’s Plan – 2023

Physical: 100 – 2023

Siren: Survive the Island – 2023

Zombieverse – 2023

New Korean series coming to Netflix this year

Love to Hate You – 10 February 2023

Mask Girl – 3rd quarter of 2023

Queenmaker – Q2 2023

See You In My 19th Life – 2023

Song of the Bandits – 3rd quarter of 2023

A Time Called You – 3rd quarter of 2023

Black Knight – 2nd quarter of 2023

Bloodhounds – 2nd quarter of 2023

Celebrity – 2nd quarter of 2023

Crash Course in Romance – 14 January 2023

Daily Dose of Sunshine – 4th quarter of 2023

Destined with You – 2023

Doona! – 4th quarter of 2023

D.P. (Season 2) – 3rd quarter of 2023

Goodbye Earth – 4th quarter of 2023

The Glory part 2 – 10 March 2023

Sweet Home season 2 – 4th quarter of 2023

Behind Your Touch (working title) – 2023

The Good Bad Mother – 2023

Gyeongseong Creature – 4th quarter of 2023

King the Land – 1st quarter of 2023

Korean documentaries to stream on Netflix in 2023

New seasons of Sweet Home, The Glory and D.P. are just the beginning of what Netflix Korea has to offer the world in 2023! Here’s your first look: pic.twitter.com/TbxRtLSYdw — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2023

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal – 2023

Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (working title) – 2023

With such a rich variety of tv series and movies coming to Netflix this year, ardent K-drama fans will certainly be spoilt for choice.

Hero image credit: Instagram@netflixgolden

Featured image credit: Instagram@netflixgolden