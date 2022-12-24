New K-Dramas You Should Stream This March 2022

Korean dramas and movies have seen a massive boom in the world in the last few years and are now considered one of the most popular genres worldwide with a huge fan following. There are a number of Korean dramas that release every month. So, for March 2022, we bring you the latest releases that will satisfy your K-drama fever.
We love our fair share of Korean dramas, and there is a good reason behind it. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. From a good romance to an edgy thriller, there is no death of quality stuff to watch when it comes to Korean dramas and movies. For a long time, they were enjoyed only by a select few and were considered underrated. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, Korean dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon now and we’re not complaining about it.
Whether you’re a die-hard Korean drama fan, or you are a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate yourself, take a look at this list of five new dramas that are releasing in March 2022, so you can sit and binge-watch with pleasure. You can thank us later and we wish you happy watching.
The Best New K-Dramas To Check Out This March
[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]
This upcoming K-drama revolves around two main characters: a CEO that pretends to suffer from amnesia after receiving death threats, and his introverted secretary whose time on earth is running out.
Not so big on romance shows? Fret not, we’ve got a bunch of more thrilling ones in the list, starting with Kill Heel. Three adversarial television hosts aim to achieve success in the home shopping industry, but things aren’t so smooth-sailing for these women as they battle competition.
Here’s another thrill-inducing one to keep a lookout for. A firefighter’s life goes from being an ordinary citizen to being embroiled in an extraordinary situation. He must kill a serial killer, who also happens to be his neighbour, in order to save his kidnapped daughter. All of this happens within 24 hours.
Want to indulge in drama without the thriller? We believe you’ll enjoy Pachinko. The highly-anticipated show brings the 2017 historical novel to life with this adaptation. The novel-based series chronicles the life of a Korean immigrant family across several generations, taking place in Korea, America and Japan.
Last on the list is another webtoon-based K-drama. A man struggles to land himself a job but that changes once he’s hired by a company of grim reapers. The half-human, half-spirit must carry out special missions in the underworld.