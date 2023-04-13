New Show Set In ‘The Big Bang Theory’ World In Development At Max 

Max, the newly created service following the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, announced during a presentation on 12 April that it is joining forces with Chuck Lorre to create a new series set in The Big Bang Theory universe.

Lorre is the co-creator and executive producer of the smash hit original series which aired on CBS during its run. He also created Young Sheldon, the spin-off of the original show.

What to know about the upcoming show

Original characters might make guest appearances

The new series will be created by Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Details of the new series haven’t been disclosed, but Deadline reports citing sources that the project is in the early stage of development process.

There is no information on what characters, new or old, would be part of the upcoming series. Variety reports that the new series could comprise mostly new cast members. Characters from the original show could appear as guests on the new show.

Each episode of the new series is believed to be hour-long.

The Big Bang Theory was a mega hit among audiences

The original The Big Bang Theory, which Lorre created with Bill Prady, was launched in 2007. It ended its historic run on TV in 2019 after completing 279 episodes across 12 seasons. It remains the longest-running multi-camera series in television history.

By the time of its end, the series had won ten Emmy Awards and received 55 Emmy nominations. It also won a Critics Choice Television Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series finale was watched by close to 18 million viewers.

The main cast members included Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. At the time of its conclusion, the cast members were among the highest-paid actors on TV earning USD 1 million per episode on top of ownership points.

Why did The Big Bang Theory end?

The primary reason behind the show’s end was Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper. According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Parsons announced his departure from the show prompting Lorre to bring it to an end as he was adamant about having every member of the main cast to be part of every season.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around the idea of going on without the whole ensemble — and the whole ensemble is why we succeeded,” Lorre had told THR previously.

The prequel series Young Sheldon, which focuses on a younger version of Sheldon Cooper, began airing on CBS in 2017. Ranked the No.1 comedy on TV among total viewers, it is currently in its sixth season.

Iain Armitage stars as a nine-year-old Cooper. Parsons makes appearances in retrospective voice-over.

(Main and Featured images: IMDb)