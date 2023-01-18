‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd Join The New Cast

Only Murders In The Building has a new cast member – and it is none other than the iconic Meryl Streep.

This huge announcement was made on Instagram by series regular Selena Gomez in a video. It is not yet known whether Streep is going to appear in a guest, recurring or regular role.

Check out Selena Gomez’s announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu)

The comedy-drama series follows the lives of Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, three neighbours at an Upper West Side building called the Arconia. The trio bond over their shared love of true crime podcasts and later on, end up starting their own podcast as mysterious murders happen around them. In Season 1, they uncovered the killing of their fellow resident Tim Kono, and in Season 2 they did the same for the building’s board president Bunny Folger.

What to expect in Only Murders In The Building Season 3?

After making a cameo in the second season finale, it was announced that Paul Rudd would be joining the cast for Only Murders In The Building’s season 3. The Season 2 finale saw Ben Glenroy (played by Rudd) die onstage while performing in a Broadway play opposite Charles that was also being directed by Oliver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement to Variety.

The third season will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel work to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy. As of now, nothing has been revealed about the role Streep will be essaying and just how many episodes she will appear in. Also, there’s no premiere date yet for the third season.

How fans reacted to Only Murders In The Building’s new cast members

Streep is a three-time Oscar-winning actress who has also won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, and other awards. She is best known for her work in films such as Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, Julie & Julia, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, and many others. In the television world, she has been a part of multiple award-winning series with her major credits including the 1978 miniseries Holocaust, 2004’s Angels in America and the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Fans are excited to see the legendary actress appear in the upcoming season of Only Murders In The Building and this is how they reacted to the news:

NOT THE QUEEN THE LEGEND MERYL STREEP JOINING ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING I’M SCREAMING #OMITB pic.twitter.com/DW9a6DXCEU — Flav⎊ (@Darveyinbed) January 17, 2023

meryl streep in only murders pic.twitter.com/4YFP7JthJO — Vulture (@vulture) January 17, 2023

MERYL STREEP JUST JOINED THE CAST OF OMITB SEASON 3… THIS SEASON IS GONNA BE SO FUCKING GOOD pic.twitter.com/hFgZD2zCWD — 𝐜🧩 (@sweeterheavens) January 17, 2023

Meryl Streep will be on the next season of #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding. Fantastic news. I’ve always loved Meryl in comedies. Plus, well, death becomes her. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) January 18, 2023

How I’m going to be when Meryl Streep wins an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series from OMITB pic.twitter.com/MOgFOlXiaf — 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 17, 2023

MERYL STREEP IN OMITB WITH PAUL RUDD AND SELENA GOMEZ AND MARTIN SHORT AND STEVE MARTIN pic.twitter.com/nmOixYjuBO — emily uribe (@emilyuribe) January 17, 2023

Just when I thought this show couldn’t get better, we get Paul Rudd AND Meryl Streep in season 3!! https://t.co/CuXmvHioqS — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) January 17, 2023

