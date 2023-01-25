Oscars 2023 Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Tops The List With 11 Nods

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards on 24 January 2023. The Oscars 2023 nominations were live-streamed from Samuel Goldwyn Theater, California, US, by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All At Once leads this year’s nominees with a whopping 11 nods in the best picture category and individual honours for main cast members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which also received 14 BAFTA nominations, and Martin McDonagh’s Irish tragicomedy The Banshees Of Inisherin follow behind with nine nods each.

More about the Oscars 2023 nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once creates history

After becoming the highest-grossing A24 project and being named among the ten best films of 2022, the science-fiction adventure that follows Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang on her journey through a parallel world as she tries to save the multiverse leads the 2023 Oscars nomination list.

With her Best Actress nomination, Yeoh has become the first Asian actress to be nominated in this category.

Other buzz-worthy nominations

In the major acting categories, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh arrive as strong front-runners.

Brendan Fraser received his first-ever Oscar nomination, in the best actor category for The Whale.

Steven Spielberg remains the early favourite for his very personal drama, The Fabelmans. The autobiographical coming-of-age tale landed Spielberg his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best director.

Leading the sequel surge are Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Where and how to watch the Oscars ceremony

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will be held on 12 March, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the ceremony for the third time, with the ceremony streaming on ABC.com, ABC app, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV in addition to its exclusive TV broadcast on ABC.

The full list of Oscars 2023 nominations

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best live-action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best original song

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best documentary feature film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

