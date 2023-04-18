Best Revenge K-Dramas To Watch If ‘The Glory’ Is Your Thing

Delivering the sweet taste of justice through jaw-dropping plot-twists, gory action sequences, and witty dialogues – revenge K-dramas are a must watch. And if you’ve already binged your way through the wildly popular The Glory, there’s plenty where that came from. Here’s our pick of the best ones to stream this weekend.

Netflix’s riveting tale of a woman on a quest for vengeance years after being brutally bullied in high school truly captured the attention of millions around the globe. The critically-acclaimed show truly depicted an unquenchable thirst for justice – a subject that’s been explored in a range of other popular titles. And like The Glory, they come with complex characters and well-executed game plans. Not to mention, vivid storytelling. If you’ve already had your fill of the Song Hye-Kyo starrer, here’s our pick of the best K-dramas centred on the theme of revenge.

Revenge-based K-dramas that will keep you hooked

Taxi Driver

Directed by:

Park Joon-Woo

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Esom, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin

Episodes: 16

Release date: April 9, 2021

Synopsis: Kim Do-ki (played by Lee Je-Hoon) is a former UDT (underwater demolition team) official whose mother was murdered by a serial killer when he was young. Now, he drives a taxi for a company that offers a “revenge-call” service that’s as gruesome as they come. This allows him to help others get vengeance – something he couldn’t claim for himself. Expect plenty of moral dilemmas and action-packed sequences.

Vincenzo

Directed by:

Kim Hee-won

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin, Kwak Dong-yeon

Episodes: 20

Release date: February 20, 2021

Synopsis: Mafia lawyer (consigliere) Vincenzo Cassano (played by Song Joong-Ki) returns to South Korea — his homeland — to wrap up unfinished business. However, as life would have it, he finds himself involved in a case to stop the demolition of an apartment building full of quirky residents alongside eccentric lawyer Hong Cha-young (played by eon Yeo-been). The two leads go up against an evil conglomerate – exacting revenge against a series of murders that happen along the way. The principal theme of the show? Only evil can punish evil. Expect quick wit, gruesome action sequences, and mind games.

Reborn Rich

Directed by:

Jung Dae-yoon

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-Bin

Episodes: 16

Release date: November 18, 2022

Synopsis: Yoon Hyun-woo (played by Song Joong-ki) is a loyal secretary to an influential family. He is then betrayed, framed for embezzlement, and murdered. The universe brings him back to life inside the body of the youngest male member of the said family, Jin Do Joon. Determined to exact vengeance, he comes up with an ironclad plan to systematically dismantle their empire. Expect a plot that will keep you hooked and plenty of corruption to unravel.

Lawless Lawyer

Directed by:

Kim Jin-Min

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, Seo Yea-ji, Lee Hye-young, Choi Min-soo

Episodes: 16

Release date: May 12, 2018

Synopsis: Former gangster Bong Sang-pil (played by Lee Joon-gi) uses his law degree to fight corruption and avenge the murder of his mother in the process. Alongside him is the feisty Sang-pil (played by Seo Yea-ji) who’s been disbarred for assaulting a judge but is true to the law. Together, the two chase justice through any means possible – fists, seedy loopholes, the works. Expect well-written, morally-grey characters and plenty of action.

Eve

Directed by:

Park Bong-seop

Cast: Seo Yea-ji, Park Byung-eun, Yoo Sun, Lee Sang-yeob

Episodes: 16

Release date: June 1, 2022

Synopsis: After the assassination of her scientist father, Lee La-el (played by Seo Yea-ji) sets out on a quest to avenge his death. She bides her time for 13 years, laying out the perfect strategy. The culprits? One of the wealthiest families in South Korea. Expect plenty of twists and dangerous sequences with this one.

My Name

Directed by:

Kim Jin-min

Cast: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun

Episodes: 8

Release date: October 15, 2021

Synopsis: Yoon Ji-woo (played by Han So-hee) loses her father unexpectedly and under dubious circumstances. Determined to exact revenge for his murder, she places faith in Choi Moo jin (played by Park Hee-soon) the boss of a drug gang who helps her join the drug investigation unit of the police department undercover with her partner Detective Jeon Pil-do (played by Ahn Bo-hyun). Expect plenty of gore and action sequences.

Revenge of Others

Directed by:

Kim Yoo-jin

Cast: Shin Ye-eun, Lomon

Episodes: 12

Release date: November 9, 2022

Synopsis: Athlete Ok Chan-Mi (played by Shin Ye-eun) loses her twin brother to suicide. However, she doesn’t believe it to be possible. Just as the police are about to close the case, she switches to her sibling’s school, only to discover the culprit. There she meets Ji Soo-heon (played by Lomon) who also seeks justice and is unafraid of the danger along the way. Together, they exact revenge on the perpetrators. Expect instances of bullying and school violence as well as well-written characters.

All images: Courtesy IMDB

