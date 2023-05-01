Best Supernatural Romance K-Dramas To Put On Your Watchlist

From the popular fantasy romance Hotel Del Luna (2019) to the Lee Seung-gi starrer horror Korean drama A Korean Odyssey (2017), here are some of the best supernatural romance K-dramas that are sure to transport you to a whole other realm of reality.
Be it goblins, mermaids, vampires or foxes with nine tails — otherworldly beings are an essential part of the various elements of K-dramas. Blending supernatural elements with other genres such as romance, historical and comedy, most South Korean fantasy shows revolve around mythical creatures and individuals with the ability to see them.
The sub-genre often gives typical love stories interesting twists to create shows like My Love From the Star (2013) and Lovers of the Red Sky (2021). Meanwhile, other shows, such as the 2023 series Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 and the Netflix K-drama The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), are heavily influenced by Korean folktales.
Additionally, K-dramas like Memorist (2020) — where the protagonist uses his superpower to solve a new crime every week — remind viewers of top-rated Western crime fantasy thrillers such as American TV shows Supernatural (2005-2020) and Lucifer (2016-2021).
Not to forget, with a 9.7 rating, the 2016 supernatural romance Goblin, still remains the highest-rated K-drama on the American video streaming platform Viki.
Check our complete list on K-dramas to watch!
Best Revenge K-Dramas To Watch If ‘The Glory’ Is Your Thing
K-Drama Couples Who Have Set Relationship Goals For All Of Us
Unmissable supernatural romance K-dramas to watch
Jump To / Table of Contents
Directed by: Kim Whee and So Jae-hyun
Cast: Yoo Seung-ho, Lee Se-young, Cho Seong-ha, Ko Chang-seok
Episodes: 16
Release date: 11 March 2020
Synopsis: While hot-headed detective Dong Baek (Yoo) has a supernatural ability to read people’s minds and memories, a calm and composed criminal profiler, Ha Sun-mi (Lee), is the superintendent of the police force in Korea. Things take an interesting turn when a mysterious serial murder case forces Baek to work alongside his complete opposite, Sun-mi. Soon romance blossoms between the two but they must keep their new-found feelings at bay and focus on tracking down the culprit in their city.
About the show: One of the most popular K-drama fantasies, Memorist is inspired by a 2016 webcomic of the same name.
(Image: Courtesy tvN/Twitter)
Directed by: Lee Eung-bok
Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na
Episodes: 16
Release date: 2 December 2016
Synopsis: This supernatural romance K-drama revolves around the story of Kim Shin (Gong), a mighty warrior who is betrayed and brutally murdered by his own King. However, seeing the public grieve his unfair death, God turns Shin into an immortal goblin. Decades later, he finds his immortality a curse and decides to visit the modern world in search of his bride — the only person who can free him from the burden of living forever.
In the present day, viewers are introduced to Ji Eun-tak (Kim), a mortal woman who can see spirits and is destined to be the goblin’s bride. Upon meeting, Shin and Eun-tak form a romantic bond, which, in turn, makes his task at hand more complex.
Meanwhile, a parallel plot involving a grim reaper (Lee) and businesswoman Kim Sun (Yoo) keeps the audience equally engaged.
About the show: The series is also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. According to Nielsen Korea, it garnered a record-breaking TV viewership of 20.5 per cent, stated a 2018 report by Yonhap News.
(Image: Courtesy Viki)
Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan
Cast: IU, Yeo Jin-goo, Shin Jung-keun, Bae Hae-sun
Episodes: 16
Release date: 13 July 2019
Synopsis: The story revolves around Seoul’s eerie Hotel Del Luna and its mysterious CEO Jang Man-wol (IU), who is stuck there for eternity because of a past mistake. When Koo Chan-sung (Yeo) arrives at Del Luna as a manager he discovers that the hotel is actually hosting ghosts as its customers.
About the show: Nielsen Korea reported that the popular fantasy K-drama recorded an average rating of 8.3 per cent and a peak of 9 per cent across the nation after its 20 July 2019 broadcast, as per Soompi.
(Image: Courtesy tvN/Twitter)
Directed by: Jang Tae-yoo and Oh Choong-hwan
Cast: Gianna Jun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hae-jin, Yoo In-na
Episodes: 21
Release date: 18 December 2013
Synopsis: It follows the story of an alien named Do Min-joon (Kim), who belongs to the Joseon Dynasty but has been on Earth for 400 years. As the story progresses, the alien falls for a celebrity, Cheon Song-yi (Gianna). Will this be the beginning of an otherworldly love story or a threat to Min-joon’s existence?
About the show: The sci-fi-supernatural South Korean drama has been adapted into various remakes, including Thai, Filipino and Indonesian.
(Image: Courtesy Viki)
Directed by: Jin Hyeok
Cast: Gianna Jun, Lee Min-ho, Lee Hee-jun, Shin Won-ho
Episodes: 20
Release date: 16 November 2016
Synopsis: This supernatural romance K-drama tells the incredible tale of a mermaid, Sim Chung (Gianna), and her human lover, Kim Ryung (Lee), from the Joseon Dynasty. Upon failing to unite with Ryung, she waits years for his resurrection. In modern-day Seoul, Ryung is reborn as a con man named Heo Joon-jae, who takes a liking to Chung’s USD 6-million jade bracelet and decides to rob her.
Meanwhile, Chung, who is unaware of Joon-jae’s intentions, hopes for the former to recollect the memories of his past life with her. However, the road to their reunion doesn’t seem easy with Joon-jae’s stepmother plotting to murder him for his fortune.
About the show: A mermaid tale from the short-story collection Eou yadam by Joseon scholar, Yu Mong-in, served as the inspiration for the screenplay of this Korean drama.
(Image: Courtesy Viki)
Directed by: Lee Hyeong-min
Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ji Soo, Shim Hye-jin
Episodes: 16
Release date: 24 February 2017
Synopsis: This story is about young Do Bong-soon (Park), who is gifted with superhuman strength. When a CEO, who is troubled by a stalker, discovers her secret, Bong-soon is hired as his personal bodyguard. Soon, the CEO falls for Bong-soon, but the latter harbours romantic feelings for her childhood crush. The series follows the adventures of Bong-soon, as she tries to find her way through a love triangle while protecting her boss from goons.
(Image: Courtesy Viki)
Directed by: Baek Sang-hoon and Jung Ji-hyun
Cast: Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Lee Hong-nae
Episodes: 16
Release date: 17 April 2020
Synopsis: As the third monarch of his generation, the once ideal ruler of the Kingdom of Corea, Lee Gon (Lee) loses his way after his father’s tragic death. In an attempt to escape his duties, Gon leaves the palace and somehow lands in a parallel world where he meets a police inspector named Jeong Tae-eul (Kim). The latter vows to help him close the door between the two worlds if Gon, in return, helps her deal with criminals. As the quest to fulfil their aspirations ultimately brings them closer, romance brews between the two.
(Image: Courtesy ActorLeeMinHo/Twitter)
Directed by: Park Hong-kyun, Kim Jung-hyun and Kim Byung-soo
Cast: Son Oh-gong, Lee Seung-gi, Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo, Lee Hong-ki
Episodes: 20
Release date: 23 December 2017
Synopsis: This series tells the story of Jin Seon-mi (Oh), a woman with the ability to see otherworldly creatures. When a mysterious man named Woomawang (Cha) approaches her to help him on a mission, Son Oh-gong (Lee), a mythical being, stops her from doing so. He, instead, asks her to free him and in exchange, promises to protect her. Following this, he erases her memory of the incident.
Years later, Seon-mi becomes the owner of a real estate company and once again comes across Oh-gong, who is now struggling to restore his immortality. Soon, circumstances bind Seon-mi to Oh-gong, who must risk his task at hand and protect her against evil forces at all costs.
About the show: Also known as Hwayuki, this Netflix drama is based on the 16th-century Chinese classic Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en.
(Image: Courtesy tvN/Twitter)
Directed by: Kang Shin-hyo
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Kim So-yeon, Kim beom, Ryoo Kyung-soo
Episodes: 12
Release date: 6 May 2023
Synopsis: When a male gumiho, or mythical nine-tailed fox, Lee Yeon (Lee), accidentally travels back in time to the year 1938, he stumbles upon quite a few known faces from his present. His first encounter is with guardian spirit Hong-joo, who in 1938, owns a luxury restaurant in the capital city of Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul). He then goes on to meet his younger brother. However, it’s not until Yeon faces a former hostile guardian spirit Cheon Moo-young (Ryoo), that he pines to return to his loved ones from his present world. Will Yeon be able to escape 1938?
About the show: This upcoming Netflix fantasy drama is a sequel to the 2020 show, Tale of the Nine Tailed.
(Image: Courtesy primevideoid/Twitter)
Directed by: Jang Tae-yoo and Kim Moon-kyo
Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim You-jung, Gong Myung, Kwak Si-yang
Episodes: 16
Release date: 30 August 2021
Synopsis: In the Joseon era, Hong Chun-gi (Kim), the sole female painter of the era, magically regains her vision after being blind since birth. Meanwhile, an astrologer named Ha Ram (Ahn) is miraculously able to read the stars despite being visually impaired in a recent accident. Sparks fly when the paths of the two cross.
However, Chun-gi and Ram’s love must overcome the conspiracies of the royal court, mostly revolving around the race to succession between free-spirited Prince Anpyeong (Gong) and brutal Prince Sooyang (Kwak Si-yang).
About the show: This popular supernatural romance K-drama is adapted from Jung Eun-gwol’s novel of the same name.
(Image: Courtesy Viki)
(Main image: Courtesy ActorLeeMinHo/Twitter; Featured image: Courtesy tvN/Twitter)