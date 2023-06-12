Everything To Know About The Upcoming A24 Horror Movie ‘Talk To Me’

Talk to Me, the new Australian supernatural horror movie by A24, is all set to release in July 2023. Written by Danny Philippou and co-directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the upcoming horror film will see a group of adventurous teenagers embark on a party game that takes an unexpected turn, exceeding their initial expectations in terrifying ways.

A24 unveiled the trailer of their horror film on their YouTube channel. As a studio, A24 has garnered a reputation for producing well-crafted and intriguing horror movies. In fact, one of A24’s highest-grossing and most critically acclaimed films is the horror movie Hereditary. So it goes without saying that we are quite excited to see what Talk to Me has in store for us.

‘Talk to Me’: What is the movie’s plot?

The horror movie Talk to Me centres around Mia, a teenager who, while dealing with the recent loss of her mother, develops an intense fascination with the supernatural as a means to connect with her. Seeking to provide her with comfort, her friends Hayley and Joss organise a unique party for her. However, this gathering is far from ordinary as it revolves around a supernatural game that carries an air of mystery, intrigue and danger.

According to the film’s official logline, the plot is described as the following:

“When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”

Who is in the cast of ‘Talk to Me’?

Sophie Wilde takes on the lead role of Mia, a young girl whose life takes a haunting turn after her participation in a séance. Alongside Sophie, we will also see Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson and Alexandria Steffensen in supporting roles. This talented ensemble cast is all set to bring depth and intrigue to the supernatural plot and we can’t wait to see their performances.

When is ‘Talk to Me’ releasing?

The A24 movie Talk to Me is all set to release in theatres on July 28. It had earlier premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival with an exclusive preview screening, followed by its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Talk To Me)