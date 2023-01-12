Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘The Batman 2’: Matt Reeves Gives A Major Update On The Sequel
By Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 12 2023 5:55 pm

Fans of the DC Extended Universe heaved a major sigh of relief when Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 got greenlit in 2022. Although there has been a major shake-up in DC Studios and its leadership, Matt Reeves’s sequel hasn’t been affected.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Reeves confirmed that he is currently working on the sequel’s script as well as several other potential spin-offs. This was welcome news for the DC fandom as Reeves also revealed that he and Mattson Tomlin were working hard on finishing the sequel’s script in time.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Batman (@thebatman)

Unfortunately, Matt Reeves has been quite tight-lipped about the plot for the sequel. Nevertheless, we are hopeful that the upcoming film will be as impressive as the first one. Furthermore, Reeves’s update also allows us to estimate the sequel’s release date, which won’t be anytime before 2025 as the film is currently in pre-production.

‘The Batman’ sequel: Which cast members are returning?

Robert Pattinson is all set to return to Batman 2 as Bruce Wayne. While the return of other cast members hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s more likely than not that we will be seeing Zoë Kravitz, Jeffery Wright and Andy Serkis reprising their roles of Catwoman, Jim Gordon and Alfred, respectively.

Fans are also wondering who will play the antagonist in the sequel. In multiple interviews, Reeves has already hinted at the characters he would love to add to his films, one of which could be the supervillain Hush. In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves also shared how there will be new movies around new villains in the DC Extended Universe.

It must also be mentioned that there have been no specific mentions of the official title of The Batman sequel yet.

New faces in the DCEU and what the future beholds

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, there has been a major shuffling of plans. Films like Wonder Woman 3 have been cancelled, while actors like Henry Cavil and Dwayne Johnson have confirmed that they won’t be reprising their roles in the near future.

However, Gunn also said, “As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.”

Hero image credits: Courtesy Facebook/Warner Bros. Pictures
Featured image credits: Courtesy Facebook/Warner Bros. Pictures

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Will there be a part 2 of The Batman?

Answer: Yes, director Matt Reeves has confirmed a sequel for The Batman. The movie is currently in the pre-production phase.

Question: Who will be in the cast of The Batman 2?

Answer: Robert Pattinson is set to return in The Batman sequel. However, there have been no official announcements regarding the other cast members.

Question: Who was the guy at the end of The Batman?

Answer: Various news reports and interviews with director Matt Reeves suggest that the guy we see in the end of the movie is the Joker.

DC DC Extended Universe DCEU Gotham City Movies Robert Pattinson Superhero Movies The Batman
written by.

Sanmita Acharjee
