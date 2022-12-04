9 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies To Watch Right Now

Actors bring life to the silver screen by pouring their hearts into the character they are essaying. These are the people who make fiction seem like reality, by showcasing their excellence in communicating an idea through various roles. So is an artist within the celebrated actor Chris Hemsworth who glorifies every character that comes his way. Be it Thor in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, Mitch Nelson in 12 Strong, Curt in The Cabin in the Woods or James Hunt in Rush, Chris Hemsworth movies are a complete package of great storytelling, action and, of course, the charisma of the star portraying God of Thunder.

However, the Australian actor recently revealed how doctors discovered two copies of APOE4 are taking him closer to the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. With this, he announced he would require a break from the industry. While this may have disheartened many of his fans (including us), there is no need to worry as he shall conquer it all just like the fictitious Marvel character he plays or Tyler Rake in Extraction.

So, in celebration of his varied characters portrayed in movies, we look at some of his best works.

Here are the Chris Hemsworth movies that gifted him fans from all over the globe

The Avengers movies

The Avengers (2012)

Synopsis: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits superheroes to stop a threat to Earth when Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the evil adopted brother of Thor, gets access to the Tesseract’s limitless power. Marvel superheroes — Thor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — meet for the first time in the Joss Whedon film, as they attempt to quell an extraterrestrial invasion led by Loki aka God of Mischief.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: One of the best Chris Hemsworth movies, The Avengers depicts the interactions and conflicts between Thor and Loki, which primarily creates the mood of the film. Thus, it would be safe to say that this becomes the underlying theme of this Avengers movie. Additionally, audiences get a treat to see Hemsworth in action sequences along with the other Avengers, as they are pitted against an army of aliens.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Synopsis: Things go horribly wrong in the second film of the Avengers franchise when Tony Stark and Bruce Banner revive the dormant peacekeeping programme Ultron, compelling him, Thor, The Hulk, and the other Avengers to assemble. The crew is pushed to the ultimate test as they confront Ultron (James Spader), a technological monstrosity hell-bent on the destruction of humans.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: Thor is the first Avenger to tell the others about the infinity stones. Fans praised Hemsworth’s performance because it allowed Thor to further his character’s plot arc and demonstrate his significance to the Avengers.

Thor movies

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Synopsis: Directed by Alan Taylor, Thor: The Dark World largely focuses on the reunion of the God of Thunder with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Aeons ago, Asgardian gods defeated the Dark Elves and buried their immensely powerful weapon — the Aether — at a location known to only a few. Years later, Foster somehow finds the weapon and becomes a host. This leads Thor to go on a very risky and arduous journey to bring Foster to Asgard before Dark Elf Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) gets to her and uses the Aether to thrust the universe into darkness.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: Thor: The Dark World revealed the more sincere and intimate side of the people’s beloved hero with critical snippets of his interaction with his family, notably Loki. This shined a spotlight on his more approachable side.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Synopsis: The third instalment of the Thor series, this Chris Hemsworth movie features the powerful Thor imprisoned on the planet Sakaar without his hammer Mjölnir. Here he finds himself in a gladiator-like duel against The Hulk (Ruffalo), who was a former ally and fellow Avenger. Meanwhile, a new threat looms over Asgard as the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor’s sister and Asgardian Goddess of Death, has sworn to destroy his world. Thor assembles a team and must race against time to stop her.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: The protagonist was haughty even without his weapons in Thor: Ragnarok which was used as a recurring gag in the movie directed by Taika Waititi. Even after being mocked throughout the movie, Hemsworth convincingly portrays this version of the character to the delight of its fans.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Synopsis: Directed by Drew Goddard, the famous 2011 horror film’s storyline revolves around a crew of five college students who travel to a lonely cabin for a short vacation. As the party begins in the cabin for the guests, they discover a cellar filled with interesting artefacts. What ensues is a series of incidents where the guests try to save themselves from ghoulish beasts, which are apparently controlled by scientists.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: Hemsworth plays the central character, Curt. People loved how he portrayed the role which contributed to furthering his professional career with the director of the first Thor film, Joss Whedon.

Whedon had revealed in an interview that he wondered why Hemsworth did not clear the audition for the role of the God of Thunder given his comic timing in the horror film.

Rush (2013)

Synopsis: Directed by Ron Howard, this one of the best Chris Hemsworth movies. It is based on the true story of a tremendous competitive conflict between the gorgeous English F1 driver, James Hunt (Hemsworth), and his meticulous and intelligent opponent, Austrian driver Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), in the 1970s during the glitzy, glamorous golden period of Formula 1 racing.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: James is a fantastic depiction of the character’s desire and drive for success. Hemsworth and his co-actors did a wonderful job of essaying the roles of the motorsport heroes. Critics have said that the movie did well because of their effortless performances.

Extraction (2020)

Synopsis: The son of an imprisoned international crime lord is used as a pawn, and his rescue requires the unmatched expertise of a mercenary named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth). However, Tyler is a shattered man with little to lose and harbours a death wish that makes an already dangerous assignment nearly impossible. Pursued by kidnappers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler vows to bring the boy home.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: Hemsworth’s ability to be vulnerable in this action-packed film directed by Sam Hargrave was massively applauded by the audience; his demeanour as a former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary was an artistic experience vision to behold in itself on the silver screen.

12 Strong (2018)

Synopsis: In this movie, Hemsworth played the role of Captain Mitch which was inspired by a real-life hero named Mark Nutsch, the leader of the Green Beret unit. The story revolves around 12 American Special Forces operatives who were sent to Afghanistan to take over a Taliban-controlled town in the wake of 9/11.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: The Australian actor ruled the hearts of viewers with this role in the film directed by Nicolai Fuglsig. People hooted at his skilful transformation from a superhero in Thor to the life saviour soldier.

Nutsch served as the commander of the Green Beret squad known as “the horse soldiers.” As a part of pre-preparations for a role, to imbibe the character, Hemsworth met with a real soldier.

Spiderhead (2022)

Synopsis: In an effort to reduce their sentences, felons are given the opportunity to volunteer as medical subjects in the movie’s near-future setting. One prisoner, who finds himself the test subject for a new drug that produces sensations of love, starts to doubt the veracity of his feelings and sets out to learn the truth.

Hemsworth’s role in the film: Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Spiderhead reveals one of Hemsworth’s best performances as a villain where he showcases his versatile acting abilities. The Hollywood heartthrob raised the bar high with his perfect morph into the scary portrayal of Steve Abnesti.

