Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’: Plot Details, Cast, Trailer And More
‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’: Plot Details, Cast, Trailer And More
Culture

‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’: Plot Details, Cast, Trailer And More

By: Amritanshu Mukherjee, Apr 28 2023 6:47 pm

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has just dropped its trailer and it looks like we are in for another wild ride with our favourite Autobots. The seventh instalment in the long-running Transformers series brings back the Autobots along with the Maximals to fight Unicron. Rise of the Beasts is a prequel to the existing Transformers movies and is the newest entrant to the franchise since 2018’s Bumblebee. Paramount Pictures will be releasing the film later this summer.

The seventh instalment sees our favourite Transformers fighting their robot enemies in the 1990s. We also spotted an iconic sports car from the 90s (we can’t stop gushing over that classic Porsche 911) in the trailer. Besides those classic cars, the movie also boasts a stellar ensemble cast with Peter Cullen once again voicing Optimus Prime.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: Plot synopsis

transformers rise of the beasts
Image Source: Courtesy Paramount Pictures

The first official trailer only shows a glimpse of what we can expect from the seventh Transformers movie. While the storyline isn’t entirely clear,  it seems like our Autobots will be joining hands with the Maximals and several animal-like robots to fight Unicron, a new villain in the Cybertronian universe seeking to devour Earth. As always, two human protagonists get drawn into the mess (No Megan Fox is not reprising her role). The trailer also hints at the presence of Maximals on Earth for centuries.

It’ll be interesting to see the Transformers during the 90s, a time when technology on Earth wasn’t as advanced as the franchise has shown in previous instalments. Moreover, we get to see Bumblebee after seven years, following the events of the 1987 movie starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

A quick look at the cast

The cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez and Tobe Nwigwe in the leading roles. Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo and others take over as voice artists. The movie is directed by Steven Caple Jr.

When is ‘Transformers 7’ releasing in theatres?

transformers rise of the beasts
Image Source: Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be a theatrical release only. The movie will hit theatres on June 9, 2023, so bookmark your calendars accordingly.

Twitter is quite impressed with ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

marks the return of our metal-clad heroes after a gap of five years. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the same.

(Hero and Featured Image Courtesy Paramount Pictures)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release?

Answer: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will release on June 9, 2023.

Question: Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts a sequel to The Last Knight?

Answer: No, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is not a sequel to Transformers: The Last Knight.

Question: Will Optimus Prime be a part of Transformers 7?

Answer: Yes, Optimus Prime will take over as the leader of the Autobots in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Question: Who will replace Optimus Prime?

Answer: Based on the comics, there is an alternate future timeline where a dying Optimus Prime passed the Matrix to Ultra Magnus in 2006. Hot Rod then used it to destroy Unicron and beoame the new leader of the Autobots.

Movies Sci-fi Sci-fi movies Transformers Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
written by.

Amritanshu Mukherjee
Amritanshu lives and breathes tech, cars, Formula 1, space stuff and everything that delivers an adrenaline rush. Since 2016, he converted his favorite hobby of going all gaga over iPhones and Lamborghinis into his profession; hence, you aren’t likely to be surprised upon checking his browser history. In his spare time, he loves to drive and explore food joints, but will somehow end up with a plate of Chicken Biryani and a big smile. He has previously written for Hindustan Times, India Today, BGR.in, and Deccan Chronicle.
   
Soccer Jordan breakfast spots
‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’: Plot Details, Cast, Trailer And More
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman