10 Worst Rated TV Shows On IMDb: ‘Velma’, ‘Santa Inc.’ And More

Viewers are subjected to awful shows almost as frequently as they are treated to excellent ones. The low-rated shows are rarely worthwhile owing to their undermined perspective or cliches that eventually seem boring and make viewers lose interest. One such show titled, Velma, an HBO Max Original, that was released on 12 January 2023, has been added to the list of worst-rated TV shows on IMDb with a rating of 1.3 out of 10.

The 10-episode TV series is an adult animated comedy Scooby-Doo spin-off which failed to draw viewership among audiences despite having Mindy Kaling associated with it.

As per various reviews by critics, the animated TV series lost sight of its inspiration and jumped right into plots that had nothing to do with the original Scooby-Doo series. Critics have also pointed out scenes that are ‘obscene’ such as the one where Velma and Daphne kiss. Other instances showing drug usage and Daphne as a drug dealer at school, have also been objected to.

Velma currently sits along with other worst TV series on IMDb including The Pogmentary, Iste Bu Benim Masalim, A Little Late with Lilly Singh and Santa Inc.

IMDb is considered the most trusted user website in terms of providing apt reviews and ratings of movies, TV shows and talk shows for people to contemplate whether to watch these or not. So, you can surely trust the fact that it may be disappointing to watch these worst-rated TV shows on IMDb indeed. However, you can decide for yourself.

(Main and featured image credit: Velma (2023)/IMDb)

These are the worst-rated shows on IMDb