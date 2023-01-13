Casper Ruud: Here’s A Look His Net Worth, Endorsements And Career Achievements

Casper Ruud is one of the highest-ranking players in the world of tennis. He was the number 2 ranked player in the world on 12 September 2022, making him the highest-ranked Norwegian tennis player in history. The first Norwegian player to win an ATP singles title and to reach a Grandslam final (the 2022 French Open and 2022 US Open), he is considered to be the best young clay-court player of this era.

So, given his incredible achievements, and with the 2023 Australian Open right around the corner, let’s take a look at Ruud’s career highlights, net worth and other achievements.

Casper Ruud’s career highlights

Ruud completed his early schooling at the sports-centric school NTG Ungdomsskole Bærum and later went to WANG Toppidrett, where he completed his high school studies. Growing up, however, he was always focused on tennis.

Ruud started his career in 2016 as the No.1 Junior player in the world and finished the year with as the #225 ranked player in the ATP world rankings. In 2018, the athlete qualified for the Australian Open, his first Grand Slam appearance, making him the first Norwegian to play for the coveted trophy in 17 years.

In 2020, he won his first ATP title at the Argentina Open and since then, there’s been no stopping him as he has won straight six ATP 250 series, which naturally also led to an increase in his global ranking. As of January 2023, he has won a whopping nine ATP singles titles and reached two grand slam finals. He has also tasted his fair bit of success in doubles play, including reaching the quarterfinal of Wimbledon in 2021.

2022 was a breakout year for Ruud, where he made it to the final of the French Open and lost to Rafael Nadal. At the US Open, he was one of five players in the draw with a shot at the world No. 1 ranking. While he didn’t become the top-ranked player after the tournament, he did reach a new career-defining rank of No. 2 on September 12, 2022.

How much is Casper Ruud’s net worth in 2023?

As of January 2023, Ruud’s net worth is USD 5.9 million, with his major source of income being professional tennis. In 2022 alone, he earned over USD 3.29 million in prize money from singles events and earned USD 12k from participating in three doubles events.

His endorsement deals

The Norwegian player has endorsement deals with multiple companies like Arctic, Lundin Energy, Yonex, Proaktiv, Porsche and Vasser. For his sportswear and accessories, he is sponsored by Yonex.

Casper Ruud’s properties and luxurious cars

Currently, Ruud is a resident of Norway and lives in Oslo, where he has built a gorgeous villa. While much is not known about the tennis player’s car collection, he owns a Porsche, which is a car he also endorses. His other fancy cars include a Range Rover and an Audi.

His personal life

Currently, he is in a relationship with Maria Galligan and has been dating her since 2018. She has been pursuing a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern Denmark.

