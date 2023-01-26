Stefanos Tsitsipas: Looking At His Career Highlights, Net Worth And Other Achievements

In the 4th round of the 2023 Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked Italian Jannik Sinner out of the tournament in a thrilling five-set match. The athlete won the first two sets and then beat the 15th seed in the final set in three hours and 59 minutes. In the quarter-finals, he was able to defeat Czech player Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. He now faces Serbian Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

"It's for sure my home Slam." 🇬🇷 @steftsitsipas speaks about the support he's received in Australia on his way to a fourth quarterfinal at Melbourne Park.#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/qmMwKiToZ6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2023

So, who exactly is Stefanos Tsitsipas? Is he the next promising young athlete who will eventually become one of the all-time greats of men’s tennis? Well, let’s take a look at Tsitsipas’ career highlights, his impressive net worth and other commendable achievements.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: The young player’s career highlights

Tsitsipas is a Greek tennis player who was born into a tennis-playing family, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he soon picked up the sport. He learned to play tennis from his father, who was a tennis coach at the time, and his mother who was a tennis player as well.

The young athlete is a former junior world number 1. His first Grade A title came in 2016 when he won the Trofeo Bonfiglio. 2016 was actually a banner year for Tsitsipas as he also won the European Junior Championships. His biggest win of 2016, however, was at Wimbledon where he won his first junior Grand Slam title in men’s doubles.

Learn to fight alone. Get out there and earn your stripes. 🦁🏆 @openparcara pic.twitter.com/qL7nRDrbGx — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) May 23, 2021

In 2018, he was the winner of the Stockholm Open and the runner-up of the Canadian Open. His performance only got better in 2019 when he won the ATP final and picked up an impressive win against the legendary Roger Federer at the Australian Open. 2021 was also quite impressive for Tsitsipas – he won his first Masters 1000 title at the Monte Carlo Masters and reached his first Grand Slam final. He also reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters in the same year.

He has played in 24 finals while on the Tour, winning 9 and finishing as runner-up in 15 including the 2021 French Open where he was runner-up to Novak Djokovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ net worth in 2023

As of January 2023, Tsitsipas’ net worth is estimated to be around USD 20 million. He has earned up to USD 20.5 million in prize money from his professional career. At the moment, he is also ranked 26th in the all-time earnings list of professional tennis players. In the 2022 season, he earned over USD 4.2 million from winning 46 matches and two titles.

Looking at his endorsements

The tennis player is an Adidas-endorsed athlete and has also had a footwear collaboration with the iconic sports brand in 2021. Additionally, he has a racquet sponsorship from Wilson and his other sponsors include New Balance, Rolex and Rexona.

His properties and car collection

It’s more than a car, it needs spa service. #FerrariF430 pic.twitter.com/TbC5BjqmAB — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 23, 2020

While Stefanos Tsitsipas resides in Monte Carlo, Monaco, he pays regular visits to his lavish house in Vouliagmeni, Greece. He also owns a villa on the Greek island of Mykonos. Just like other athletes, the tennis star loves his fancy cars as well. He owns a Tesla which he bought in 2019 and also possesses a Ferrari F430, along with other luxury cars.

His charities

Mornings in London be like… pic.twitter.com/Qtqf9rLo6m — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 28, 2022

As of January 2023, Tsitsipas does not have his own charity foundation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he did launch an online auction to help contribute to the Player Relief Programme. He also donated money to Rally for Relief to help those who were affected by the tragic bushfires in Australia.

Looking at the young player’s personal life

Growing up, Tsitsipas studied in an English-medium school and spoke three languages – English, Greek and Russian. He is a supporter of the Greek football club AEK Athens and his hobbies include vlogging. Speaking of vlogging, he also hosts his own YouTube channel where he posts videos about his travels. Currently, he is in a relationship with New York-based research analyst Theodora Petalas and the pair have been dating for about four years now.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Stefanos Tsitsipas)