15 Most Iconic Manga Comics Of All Time: ‘Naruto’, ‘Slam Dunk’, ‘One Piece’ And More

Manga comics are graphic novels which are originally published in Japan. These comics have intricate visual panels that include speech bubbles and are read from right to left — different from reading books or comics in English. Chapter-by-chapter releases of these manga comics are generally made available through a manga magazine service on a monthly or weekly basis. And if a series is well-received by the audience, then its prominent chapters are compiled to form tankobon volumes.

Manga books fall on a spectrum of age suitability, depending on the various genres. Among the various manga comics subgenres is shonen, which focuses on action, friendship, adventure and coming-of-age themes, and is aimed towards teen boys. Meanwhile, Shojo focuses on coming-of-age, romance and drama and is aimed towards teenage girls. Targeting adult men, Seinen is based on action, violence and adult themes. Josei is centred on sex, romance and drama and is directed at an adult audience. Kodomomuke, on the other hand, is aimed at young kids and is centred on adorable, moralistic and entertaining themes.

Having said that, there is no restriction prohibiting adult men from reading shojo series or teen girls from enjoying seinen series — it depends on individual preferences. Like Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist, most manga series span gender and ages to cater to larger audiences. Manga comics can also contradict the rules of their genre like The Promised Neverland by Kaiu Shirai has a female heroine despite technically being a shonen manga.

With such a wide range of manga comics, it can be difficult to choose which one could fit your bookshelf. So, here is a list of some best manga comics. Additionally, you can buy these comic books at manga stores or online websites.

Here are some of the best manga comics of all time to read

