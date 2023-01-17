January Horoscope: Your Weekly Tarot Reading For January 16 – January 22

This week, 16 January to 22 January, 2023 is of great importance astrologically. One of the most awaited transits is happening on January 17, 2023. After 30 years, Saturn the slowest and most dreaded planet will transit to Aquarius – a sign that it owns and prefers the most. Sun, the soul of a person also changed its house on 15 January. Venus the planet of love and romance will transit on 22 January to join its friendly planet Saturn in Aquarius. With these three transits coming up this week, fate can change for all the zodiac signs. How is this upcoming week’s January horoscope looking for you?

Knowing what is coming your way is the best way to prepare for it. If your week is looking productive, you can work on your important projects, take critical decisions, and make the most of this time. On the other hand, if the weekly horoscope predicts some challenging times, you can defer certain important decisions. Saturn’s transit becomes a very important transit, as it changes house in two and a half years and this planet alone has the capability to turn your life around by 180 degrees. Saturn is the writer of all rags to riches and vice versa stories. Meanwhile, Venus and Sun change the zodiac sign almost every month.

An astrologer uses the horoscope prepared at the time of birth, and the transit of all the planets during the course of one’ s life to give guidance about your impulses, motivations, unique characteristics, events and good and not so good phases in life. Each planet in your astrological profile represents a certain area of life. This week especially will get a lot of changes for all the zodiac sign, therefore with this weekly prediction you get a chance to make better decisions.

January horoscope for the week ahead

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India.