January Horoscope: Your Weekly Tarot Reading For January 09 – January 15, 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravelling all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let us look at this week’s January horoscope on that note.

The year is off to quite a dramatic start. Mercury continues its mischievous retrograde journey, as the moon continues to wane away in the night skies after its mighty full state. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

January horoscope for the week ahead