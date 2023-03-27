Weekly Horoscope: Your Tarot Reading For March 27 – April 2, 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravelling all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s see what the horoscope says for the last week of March and the beginning of April.

Aries season kicks off with a fiery bang. The Sun forms a powerful triple conjunction with Mercury and Jupiter – inspiring us to chase big ideas and make grand plans that’ll uplift not only ourselves individually, but also as a collective. Venus, however, is entangled with bad boy Rahu – tempting us all to be reckless with our hearts. Thus, a little mindfulness in matters of love and romance is needed to navigate it all smoothly. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

Read on to know this week’s March horoscope

