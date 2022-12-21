Winter Solstice 2022: When Is It The Shortest Day Of The Year?

The month of December marks the onset of Winter Solstice or December solstice. It is also supposed to be the shortest day of the year. Winter Solstice 2022 will also mark the longest night of the year. The dates for Winter Solstice generally vary between December 21 and 22, however, this year it is falling on December 22.

The date for the Winter Solstice differs because the Gregorian calendar has 365 days and an extra leap day added in February every four years.

The timing for Winter Solstice 2022 is around 03:17 am IST, that is when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. The total duration of this year’s Winter Solstice will be around 10 hours with the sunrise at 07:10 am IST and the sunset at 05:29 pm IST.

What is Winter Solstice?

Also known as hiemal solstice or hibernal solstice, this astronomical event occurs when one of the Earth’s poles are tilted away from the sun at a maximum distance. When this happens, the Northern Hemisphere receives lesser amounts of sunlight while the Southern Hemisphere receives plenty of daylight thus resulting in winter and summer season respectively. Post the Winter Solstice, days start to get longer, and the nights will start to get shorter.

Interestingly, this is also the darkest time of year at the North Pole. There has been no sunlight in the Artic Circle since early October and the darkness is set to last until the beginning of early March.

Solstice celebrations from across the globe

The December Solstice — and all other astronomical events including the changing of seasons take place because the Earth is tilted at an angle of about 23.5 degrees relative to the sun. People across the globe follow and celebrate several traditions that are akin to the onset of the Winter Solstice. From Soyal in Arizona to Dong Zhi in China to Yalda in Iran, people celebrate the commencement of longer days by commemorating such traditions.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India