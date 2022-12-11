Year Of The Rabbit 2023: Read Your Chinese Zodiac Horoscope

2023 is Year of the Rabbit. According to the Chinese Zodiac, also known as ‘Shengxiao’, we are all assigned a powerful animal – ‘Shuxiang’ – based on the year we are born based on the Luni-Solar calendar that has close ties with Chinese philosophy.
Legend has it that the Great Jade Emperor – Yu Di – ruler of the heavens, wanted to devise a way to measure time. So, he organised a race, where he challenged all the animals to cross the mighty river. The first twelve, would not only earn a spot on the calendar and zodiac, but would also be the guards of his heavenly realm.
Thus, these 12 animals represents the cycles of the Chinese zodiac – the rat, the ox, the tiger, the rabbit, the dragon, the snake, the horse, the sheep, the monkey, the rooster, the dog, and the pig.
Year of the Rabbit 2023
The year of The Rabbit is one where the sacrifices of the past are rewarded generously. All the seeds of effort we have sown shall finally bear fruit whose sweetness is determined by the purity of our heart’s intent. Gamblers and stockbrokers find an extra ounce of ‘good-luck’ this year, for the year of The Rabbit is a rewarding one for those willing to take risks. Owing to rabbit’s being also a fertility symbol, this is also a powerful year to not only start new business ventures, but also, be beneficial for those looking to have children, as well as, for artists to get inspired and move in new directions.
Let us see how the Year of the Rabbit will turn out for you, based on your Chinese zodiac sign.
Chinese zodiac sign: Predictions for 2023
1948, 1960, 1972, 1984,1996, 2008, 2020
The year of The Rabbit is a thorny one for those born under the sign of The Rat. This is a year where you need to focus on hard work and dedicated effort. Ignore the naysayers and those who do not have the courage to say to your face what they rant about behind your back. If you’re able to keep your eye on the prize, nothing and no one can stop you from achieving great success. Just make sure you do not compromise on your physical and mental health in pursuit of your ambitions.
Lucky Colours: Blue, Gold, and Green.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Day: Saturday
Famous Rats: King Charles III, Rosa Parks, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Katy Perry
1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
In the year of the Rabbit, fortunes are on the rise for all those born in the sign of the Ox. Many who are single might find themselves to be quite lucky in love this year. Those who are coupled-up, might wish to consider taking their relationship to the next level. If you desire to have children, this year could prove to be a particularly blessed one. Be certain not to ignore your health. Be vigilant about medical check-ups, as well as, taking care of your mental health.
Lucky Colours: Yellow, Brown, White, Gold, and Silver.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Day: Thursday
Famous Ox’s: George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Sachin Tendulkar, and Jane Fonda
1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
The year of the Rabbit will prove to be a balanced year for those born under the sign of The Tiger. It’s important that Tigers put their egos aside and learn from their failures and examine their shortcomings. Be sure to express gratitude to all those who help you along the way. It would be wise to be conservative with your spending and investments.
Lucky Colours: Green
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Famous Tigers: Marilyn Monroe, Joaquin Phoenix, Jodie Foster, and Shawn Mendes
1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011
Yes, this is technically, ‘your year’, dear Rabbit, however, you must remember that the moon never stays the same. Like it’s numerous phases, life itself can take you on numerous twists and turns this year that may be equal parts surprising, as well as bewildering. The key thing to remember is that you are divinely protected by greater divine forces in the cosmos. Thus, rather than fighting them – it would be best if you surrender.
Lucky Colour: Blue and Green
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Famous Rabbit: Novak Djokovic, Whitney Houston, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie.
1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
In the realm of career and finances, the year of The Rabbit may prove to be rather beneficial to those born under the sign of The Dragon. People in positions of influence may propel you to greater heights. Many of you might earn special tax-breaks, or special bonuses or cash rewards. However, in matters of the heart, this year might test you all quite a bit. Those who are single, it’s best to stay focused on your careers. Those who are in a relationship, be sure not to let your anger get the better of you. A regular meditation practice could prove to be very beneficial.
Lucky Colours: White
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Day: Friday
Famous Dragons: Colin Farrell, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves, and Reese Witherspoon
1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
The year of The Rabbit may prove to be a rather smooth one for those born under the sign of The Snake. Many of you may receive recognition from superiors, bosses, and people in high positions. Career growth is in the cards for you, but it will come after having to prove yourselves over and over. Those who are single, may find themselves not being so for too long. Those who are in a relationship, however, be careful not to create conflict for the sake of drama and excitement.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Day: Monday
Famous Snakes: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Robert Downey Jr, and John Cena
1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
The year of the Rabbit might prove to be quite tricky for those born under the sign of The Horse. The Devil is hidden in the details. Thus, be careful before trying to take bold risks – especially in the realm of your finances. Avoid rushing through stuff, because that might cause you to make silly mistakes that cause all your hard work and efforts to unravel. However, the realm of love and romance may prove to be pleasant and surprisingly prosperous.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Day: Sunday
Famous Horses: Greta Thunberg, Joe Biden, Kristen Stewart, and Barbra Streisand
1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
The year of the Rabbit is one where those born under the sign of the Sheep must take the practical and pragmatic path, if they wish to find a sense of balance and harmony in their day-to-day life. The more you get swayed by your emotions, the more you’ll discover yourself drowning away in a sea of self-created chaos. A balanced body leads to a balanced mind, thus be sure you eat a balanced diet and practice the art of moderation, for the sake of your own mental harmony. Meditation and breath-work will work wonders on your mind, body, and soul.
Lucky Colours: Orange, Red, and Purple
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Famous Sheep: Jason Stratham, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, and Ed Sheeran
1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
The year of the Rabbit may prove to be quite a mercurial one for those born under the sign of The Monkey. It’s best to persevere in your career, irrespective of how boring things get. Any stagnation that occurs will only be temporary. Before you know it, things will get far more exciting. Embodying the virtue of prudence and temperance may result in a steady rise in finances. Be sure to follow a healthy routine and maintain stable sleep-cycles for optimal wellness and overall happiness.
Lucky Colours: White, Gold, and Silver.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Day: Friday
Famous Monkeys: Zayin Malik, Kylie Minogue, Tom Hanks, and Selena Gomez
1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
The year of the Rabbit is going to be quite challenging for those born under the sign of The Rooster. This is a year where you cannot escape hard work, nor can you take the help of ‘short-cuts’ in order to reach your goals. Taking the easy way out might just complicate matters all the more, leading you to get trapped into a tricky web of problems and strife. Avoid spending frivolously and focus more on saving. If you wish to invest your savings – go for options where the risk is the bare minimum.
Lucky colours: Yellow, White, Golden, Silver.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Famous Roosters: Serena Williams, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears
1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
The year of The Rabbit may prove to be a pleasantly stable one for those born under the sign of The Dog. Though there may be a few unexpected twist-and-turns in the realm of your careers, rest assured that everything will eventually work out for the best in the end. Those who are single, may find themselves a special someone. Those who are in a relationship, might wish to take it to the next level. Those seeking to have children may just be blessed with a cute little bundle of joy.
Lucky Colours: Red, Yellow, and Brown
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Day: Thursday
Famous Dogs: Madonna, Cher, Nicki Minaj, and Prince William
1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
The year of the Rabbit is a rather delightful one for those born under the sign of the Pig. Harmonious work relationships with your colleagues and superiors may help facilitate your own rise up the corporate ladder. Those who run their own businesses may get new investors, partners, or even new avenues of expansion. Love and romance will be harmonious, and many of you might experience an exciting surge of passions. Just be sure to take care of your health and wellness.
Lucky Colours: Black and Yellow.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Day: Saturday
Famous: Chris Hemsworth, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, and Hillary Clinton
Zorian Cross
Zorian Cross specialises in eastern and western schools of mysticism and philosophy, and over the past 15 years, has established himself as a respected tarot reader, astrologer, numerologist, and psychic channel. Also a certified ashtanga/vinyasa yoga instructor and a multi-award-winning theatre artiste, Cross’ 2019 TEDX Talk focused on how the transformative power of pain, when channelled through art, can make the world a better place. Follow him on Instagram: @ajnajog