Home > Culture > Music > Cigarettes After Sex Will Be Performing In Bangkok In January 2023
Cigarettes After Sex Will Be Performing In Bangkok In January 2023
Culture

Cigarettes After Sex Will Be Performing In Bangkok In January 2023

By Lifestyle Asia , Dec 11 2022 4:36 pm

Ready for the Apocalypse? Cigarettes After Sex are coming to Bangkok this January 2023.

The American pop band from Texas is bringing their dreamy tunes to Thailand on 27 January. The concert will mark the band’s third time in the country, and its second time performing at Moonstar Studio, following previous shows at Voice Space in 2017 and Moonstar Studio in 2018.

Culture

Harry Styles Is Coming To Bangkok For His ‘Love On Tour’

By Pallabi Bose, Nov 15
Culture

Circoloco Thailand 2023: The Music Fest Is Back In January With A Fantastic Line-Up

By lifestyle asia, Dec 01

Cigarettes After Sex are coming to Bangkok next year

Cigarettes After Sex is an indie band, and actually has a large following in Thailand. Led by vocalist Greg Gonzalez, the band’s music is beloved for its romantic lyrics and easy listening. The Bangkok concert announcement comes right after the release of the band’s latest single, Pistol.

What to know about Cigarettes After Sex

Formed in 2008 in El Paso Texas, the indie pop band first released their debut EP called I. in 2012. This was followed by their self-titled debut album called Cigarettes After Sex which came out in 2017. Their second and most-recent album Cry came out in 2019. Some of the band’s most popular songs include Apocalypse, Affection, K., Keep On Loving You, and Sweet.

Their popular hits:

Their latest song:

So if you’re a fan of the indie pop band, make sure you book your tickets for their January concert. While the venue is yet to be determined, watch this space as we will be updating this piece with the latest information.

Tickets details to see Cigarettes After Sex in Bangkok are yet to be announced, and will be available on TicketMelon.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

 

cigarettes after sex concerts Entertainment Events Events in Thailand Music
written by.

Lifestyle Asia

You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman