Cigarettes After Sex Will Be Performing In Bangkok In January 2023

Ready for the Apocalypse? Cigarettes After Sex are coming to Bangkok this January 2023.

The American pop band from Texas is bringing their dreamy tunes to Thailand on 27 January. The concert will mark the band’s third time in the country, and its second time performing at Moonstar Studio, following previous shows at Voice Space in 2017 and Moonstar Studio in 2018.

Cigarettes After Sex are coming to Bangkok next year

so excited to return to Bangkok next year on january 27th… https://t.co/0nC8FT7q1b pic.twitter.com/0yADeanyjs — Cigarettes After Sex (@CigsAfterSexx) November 15, 2022

Cigarettes After Sex is an indie band, and actually has a large following in Thailand. Led by vocalist Greg Gonzalez, the band’s music is beloved for its romantic lyrics and easy listening. The Bangkok concert announcement comes right after the release of the band’s latest single, Pistol.

What to know about Cigarettes After Sex

Formed in 2008 in El Paso Texas, the indie pop band first released their debut EP called I. in 2012. This was followed by their self-titled debut album called Cigarettes After Sex which came out in 2017. Their second and most-recent album Cry came out in 2019. Some of the band’s most popular songs include Apocalypse, Affection, K., Keep On Loving You, and Sweet.

Their popular hits:

Their latest song:

So if you’re a fan of the indie pop band, make sure you book your tickets for their January concert. While the venue is yet to be determined, watch this space as we will be updating this piece with the latest information.

Tickets details to see Cigarettes After Sex in Bangkok are yet to be announced, and will be available on TicketMelon.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok