IU, BTS’ Jungkook Mentioned In Rolling Stone’s List Of ‘The 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time’

Rolling Stone released their list of ‘The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ on 2 January 2023, and it features IU and BTS’ Jungkook as the only K-pop acts. The revered American magazine is known for its take on music, entertainment and articles on politics.

This list comes as big news for all K-pop fans as their idols have made a position for themselves among other stalwarts including Lata Mangeshkar, Paul McCartney, Adele, Marvin Gaye, Frank Sinatra, Prince, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

Here’s more about Rolling Stone’s list featuring IU and Jungkook

Featuring criteria

Rolling Stone says that the deep, organic bond between an artist and a listener “is the most elemental connection in music. And you can think of our list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time as a celebration of that bond. These are the vocalists that have shaped history and defined our lives.”

The list covers 100 years of musical legacy and pop music as a “global conversation.” It comprises vocalists who have made a significant mark in their careers by making popular music for the masses. However, Rolling Stone also clarifies, “keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments.”

The magazine has mostly based its list on “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalogue, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

Jungkook’s rank

Jungkook stands at rank 191 on the list. The youngest member of the K-pop septet is known for his impeccable vocals as well as other talents such as songwriting and being a strong performer. Despite gaining such immense success so early, he continues to work hard, and in 2022, his track with Charlie Puth “Left and Right” became the fastest track by a Korean soloist to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify.

Rolling Stone says, “He hits high notes with ease and harmonizes with his members effortlessly, always giving his audience new ad-libs and unexpected vocal riffs to keep things interesting, from his official solo tracks like “Euphoria” to the covers he uploads for fans on BTS’ SoundCloud.”

IU’s rank

IU ranks 135 on Rolling Stone’s list. The magazine says, “Despite having a soft voice, she has a wide range, a powerful delivery, and a versatility that’s allowed her to move easily from bossa nova to Nineties chamber pop and from jazz to ballads.”

Since her breakout success track “Good Day” (2010), IU is regarded as a phenomenal vocalist in the Korean music arena. In 2022, she became the first female Korean solo singer to headline a concert at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. The venue was sold out in five minutes with other Korean biggies including Jungkook, Jihyo and Jeongyeon of Twice, and TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu to celebrate with her.

(Main image credit: 이지금 IU/ @dlwlrma/ Instagram; Featured image credit: 전 정국 이올시다/ @jungkook.97/ Instagram)