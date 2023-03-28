Home > Culture > Music > K-Pop Band Red Velvet Is Coming To Bangkok In May
K-Pop Band Red Velvet Is Coming To Bangkok In May
K-Pop Band Red Velvet Is Coming To Bangkok In May

By Vichayuth Chantan, Mar 28 2023 9:00 am

The whistle-note gals of third-generation K-pop Red Velvet are coming to Bangkok, and the city is already excited to feel their rhythm.

Russian Roulette enthusiasts Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok

They’re the physical embodiment of “my heart says yes, but my vocal range says no.” Red Velvet is making its way to Bangkok as part of their “R to V” concert and world tour, making this their fourth concert ever.

The date is confirmed to be on 13-14 May 2023. And yes, that’s two days. While the venue is not yet announced, it’s already a sign to save up those coins and exercise your fingers for those online ticket sales.

Many fans across Asia also rejoice as the group announces their tour destinations. You can find the full list (so far) below.

Stay tuned as we update this story with ticket information and details.

(Hero and featured image credit: Red Velvet/Facebook)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Vichayuth Chantan
