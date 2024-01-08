The Hottest New Bars In Bangkok To Explore On Your Next Night Out

It’s Bangkok, so of course there’ll always be something new when it comes to drinking. Knowing where to drink is key, and we have just what you need. Here are the best bars in Bangkok this month.

[Hero and featured image credit: 4th Wall]

The best new bars and cocktail menus in Bangkok this January 2024

It’s a new year, and a new you. But if this “new you” loves to drink as much as the old you, we know just the places you should check out. We also hope you enjoy classic twists because there’s a lot of great ones in town. Perhaps you’ll be able to reacquaint yourselves with the old ones you love, and discover new favourites. We certainly did.

4th Wall brings back forgotten classics through wall-breaking hospitality

From the Vesper team, Langsuan’s 4th Wall has no signature menu, but a daily rotation of classic cocktails. Apart from nailing your Old-Fashioneds and Pina Coladas, they really dug deep to introduce you to lesser-known and forgotten classics from the history of mixology. The Tuxedo No.2 is similar to a Martini, with maraschino liqueur and absinthe to rinse. The Japanese Slipper is a sweet-and-sour hit a clear hit of melon. The Cold War Easier is an aromatic vodka-based cocktail with hints of cherry and orange, then topped with Pinot Noir. All of those, and a whole lot more reasons to keep coming back.

You can find more information at 4th Wall.

The Pickwicks Chronicles is a Dickensian adventure with a lot of gin

Bangkok is long overdue for a literary themed bar. The Pickwicks Chronicles is inspired by The Pickwick Papers, the first fictional work by Charles Dickens telling the story of a group of men going on adventures to spread the wonders of science while having fun doing so. That concept, to our opinion, is perfect as a concept for a bar. Helmed by Gliga Gabriel formerly of Havana Social, the cocktail menu is created after the lively characters of The Pickwick Papers. It’s all about spreading the joy and technicalities of mixology, all while making sure the guests enjoy their time discovering everything the bar has to offer.

If you need help picking what to order, the “Samuel Pickwick,” named after the protagonist of the series, is crafted with gin infused with pink Szechuan peppercorn, falernum liqueur, apricot liqueur, and some citrus and sugar.

You can find more information at The Pickwick Chronicles.

Find the Photobooth is back with drinks, live tunes, and even more photobooths

If you haven’t found the photobooth, now’s your chance. The bar’s a culmination of talents from industry icons: Colin Chia from Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore, Hidetsugu Ueno of Bar High Five, Tokyo, Nick Wu from Bar Mood, Taipei, Neung Ronnaporn and Janz Chennarong from Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar. After moving to Banthat Thong road, they brought in a lot of live tunes perfect for winding down after a long day of work and energetic playlists with pop hits that will out anyone in the closet.

Their cocktail menu is themed after musical notes, with classic cocktails and their own variations. One of their must-tries is the “C Sharp,” a riff on the Clover Club made from Beefeater gin, Chivas 12YO, raspberry liqueur, and peach bitters.

You can find more information at Find the Photobooth.

Tiki-themed rooftop bar Dark Waters opens with clear riverside view

When we discovered this little gem, we didn’t think there would be a cocktail bar in Khlongsan area. Located on the top floors of the newly-opened Ten Six Hundred hotel, Dark Waters feature a gorgeous view of the Chao Phraya river that you can enjoy while the riverside breeze is wafting through your hair. And as you adore the contemporary interior of onyx and reclaimed wood, their cocktail menu is filled with bright and bold tiki sensations — perfect for a night out with some company.

Enjoy some light bites from their kitchen and end your night on a high note with the “Mudslip,” a very vibrant dessert drink that packs a strong punch of coffee and topped with a scorched marshmallow.

You can find more information at Dark Waters.

Aqua Bar’s new cocktail menu is a perfect night out in Bangkok

With Filipino sensation Ryan Germino manning the stations, the selections of Aqua sees new fun drinks, along with their own iterations of classic cocktails. It’s not everyday we can confidently say that a menu will sure excite both cocktail enthusiasts and those simply looking for a fun night out, but Aqua Bar’s new menu is simply filled to the brim with passionately-crafted concoctions, each with a balance that hits just right. Fair warning that each glass will prove quite difficult to put down once picked up.

Highlights you should not miss include their version of the Paloma, utilising both tequila and mezcal (Clase Azul reposado and Montelobos), pink grapefruit, Aperol, and the agave salt that ties everything together, as well as “The Hungry Caterpillar,” a classy spirit-forward made from Ginger 1800 Coconut tequila, Don Julio Blanco, clarified apple juice, green apple ginger shrub, and Angostura bitters.

You can find more information at Aqua Bar.

Tropic City’s ‘Tropicology’ menu is a tropical island full of rum and creativity

We know that describing a tiki-themed establishment as a tropical island isn’t the most unique, but Tropic City’s just-debuted cocktail menu really casted us away into Blue Hawaii. No matter if you’re here for some good mixology, or the party vibes the place is known for, you’ll find yourself in a perfect getaway with a lot of rum, fruits, and everything that will help you with those 50 first dates and more. Two drinks in, our jaws were on the floor and we already forgot Sarah Marshall.

Highlights you must try include the “Ultimate Banana Lord,” made with Mount Gay Black Barrel rum, Tito’s vodka, banana, salted caramel, and browned butter, as well as “For a Cooler You,” a very tiki drink that uses Naked Malt whiskey, an array of tropical fruits, roasted coconut, and just the right of their punch of salted maple syrup.

You can find more information at Tropic City.

This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Bangkok