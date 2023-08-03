Best New Bars In Bangkok To Visit In 2023

It’s Bangkok, so of course, there’ll always be something new when it comes to bars, partying, and everything booze-related. Knowing where to drink is key, and we have just what you need. Here are the best bars in Bangkok this month.

The best new bars in Bangkok this August 2023

Working 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’. Ease yourself from your dragging daily routine with a nice cocktail, and a bartender who cares. Spirit-forward, sweet-and-sour, refreshing, spicy, highball, topped with foam, apple bottom jeans, boots with the fur—there’s a whole new cocktail menu just waiting to be served. Here are the best new bars in Bangkok to try this August.

ANJU offers a Seoul-inspired night out with rooftop vibes

Bangkok kids have mourned the closing of several Korean bars in recent years, but now, we’re able to dance the night away to K-pop as we order Korean food and raise our shot glasses full of soju again at ANJU. The neon-lit bar is perched on the 31st floor, with signature drinks inspired by the vibrant nightlife of Gangnam. Order yourself a bowl of cheese tteokbokki and ramyun to share, and be ready to light up the dance floor.

Their must-try signature is the “Yang-Nyeom Chicken,” a sweet-and-sour drink with a touch of savoury made from grape soju, bokbunja-um black raspberry, hongcho pomegrenate, and gochujang paste. Just be sure to order soju bomb shots afterwards.

You can find more information at ANJU.

Bees Things & Flowers is the bee’s knees of things and flowers

The name “Bees Things & Flowers” came from the 2006 song Everybody Loves Sunshine by Incognito. Along with their signature cocktail selection, they’re great at making modern classics. It’s a great way to introduce yourself to new classics if you’re in a daunting mood for something other than your usual Negroni. More than anything, the view of the Maitri Chit intersection is simply amazing.

When was the last time you heard someone order the Benny Blanco or the Paper Plane? Oh, you haven’t heard of these cocktails? Now you have.

You can find more information at Bees Things & Flowers.

The Riddler Wine Bar opens up in Ruamrudee

To riddle wine means to transform still wine into sparkling—it’s how you make those fancy champagnes. The Riddler, located in Ruamrudee Road, has an extensive array of wine equipped with a sommelier, Andrea Biscaro, who really knows his stuff. They also have a wide range of cuisines to sample, and live music on selected days of the week.

You can find more information at The Riddler Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Travel to 12 districts of Bangkok through Abar’s new cocktail menu

Bangkok never runs out of things to do—that’s why each district of the city is different in its own right. The mixologists of Abar went on a mission to encapsulate the essence of each area of Bangkok in the form of a drink, resulting in 12 new cocktails inspired by the rich history of the city.

The “New World Mall” is inspired by a mall of the same name once opened in 1983 and shut down because of a fire. It utilises Beefeater gin, Lillet Blanc, blue curaçao, verjus, yuzu foam, and is topped with bonito flakes (probably because of the abundant fish population living in the now-abandoned building.

The “Chulalongkorn Creamy Rose” is another great gin-based drink inspired by the beautiful Chamchurri trees of Chulalongkorn, as well as probably the alcoholic college kids surrounding the area (me included), made from Silpin rose syrup, fresh lemon juice, cream, egg white, egg white, soda water, and rose water.

You can find more information at Abar Rooftop.

The Macallan Double Cask Collection debuts in Thailand

The Macallan Double Cask Collection, comprising of the Macallan Double Cask 12 Years old, Macallan Double Cask 15 Years oldm, and Macallan Double Cask 18 Years old, just made its Thailand debut. With their extraordinary single malts, fans of The Macallan will be able to enjoy their silky smooth whiskeys with more variety. The launch also saw an exhibition by Eric Madigan Heck, who used his unique signature style to express his interpretation of the Double Cask Collection in a series of still life photographs. A celebration of nature and beauty, the abstract photographs were captured at The Macallan Estate, and highlight the beauty of nature, the importance of wood, and The Macallan ultimate sensorial experience.

You can find more information at The Macallan.

The best new bars in Bangkok this July

Plot Twist Bar brings craft mixology to Chatuchak

Is this your first time hearing about a cocktail bar in Chatuchak area? It’s ours too, and we hope to see it becoming a trend. Inspired by the train lines that run through the country, and with Bangkok as the main hub, the signature Thai cocktail series at Plot Twist is crafted using ingredients from the provinces each train line runs through. As you take a sip, you can enjoy the view of Bangsue Grand Station, which ties the concept all together.

Try the “Nasan,” a sweet-and-sour drink utilising the syrup made using rambutan from Nasan, Surat Thani, as well as the “Message From Doi,” a refreshing cocktail made from lychee, tonic water, and plums from the hill tribe of Kabu.

You can find more information at Plot Twist.

Gaze Bar invites you to sip crafted cocktails under the night sky

Look at the stars, look how they shine for you. This newly opened Thonglor bar lets you gaze at the night sky as you vibe to the DJ playing behind the station. Let the mixologists serve you creations from their menu inspired by the constellations that you can actually observe on the ceiling.

The must-try cocktail here is the “Golden Horn,” inspired by the story of Norse God Zeus, made from Ketel One Vodka, white grape soda, and cinnamon-burnt sugar with banana.

You can find more information at Gaze Bar.

Lucky Duck is serving both crouching tiger and hidden dragon

This newest bar in Chinatown describes itself as “Speakeasy Shanghai meets Prohibition Hollywood,” which is a lot of words. With ingredients sourced from the Chinese herbalists next door, Lucky Duck’s cocktail menu celebrates classic films such as Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Wong Kar Wai’s In The Mood For Love. The bar is adorned with antique pieces, along with a lot of reds and leopard prints.

Highlights include the “Kung Fu Hustle,” made from bacon fat-washed Tito’s handmade vodka, Giffard Melon, sweet vermouth, lime, and chilli liqueur, as well as the “In The Mood,” a refreshing drink created with rose petal Roku gin, strawberry shrub, Strega, and Moscato.

You can find more information at Lucky Duck.

The Fresh Mix introduces American classics with a twist

Located in the newly opened BLOQyard, Sathorn, The Fresh Mix brings in some refreshing American flair perfect for after-work get-togethers. With old school hip hop in the air, the bar brings good vibes, great hospitality, as well as great American classics. When was the last time you had the Hurricane cocktail? If you haven’t, now’s the time.

Their notable signatures include the “Sathorn Sour,” made from sake, vodka, lychee, dried spice syrup, lemon, and, of course, some egg white; as well as the “Dead Hipster,” a take on the Old-Fashioned using rye whisky, dark rum, clove, bitters, and Mezcal spritz.

You can find more information at The Fresh Mix.

Snuggle Huggle features refreshing drinks, snuggles, and huggles

Snuggle Huggle invites their guests to lay back, relax, snuggle, and huggle with some refreshing drinks and lively music in the air. The wooden interior, the art adoring the walls, the living room furniture—it’s like being transported to a homey, retro-looking New York apartment. Classics start at only THB 200, so you know that your little evening session won’t break the bank.

The must-try highlight here is the “Yugen Dining,” a Japanese-inspired spirit-forward cocktail made from gin, white rum, whiskey, and garnished with a piece of seaweed.

You can find more information at Snuggle Huggle.

RICI by Rico’s features guilty pleasures with your drinking session

RICI is the newest member of comfort brunch spot Rico’s, serving every ingredient needed for a cosy night out. They’re bringing in all the good bites to go with your drinks, along with desserts. The drinks menu includes a selection of wines, as well as straight-forward no-nonsense signature cocktails.

Our advice is to order the petit eclair, which pairs extremely well with the “Burnt Amber,” a spirit-forward drink made from Bourbon Whiskey, Ballantine’s Finest Salted Caramel, and garnished with an orange slice.

You can find more information at RICI by Rico’s.

Mod Kaew Wine Bar moves to new location in Sathorn 12

Our favourite natural wine dive bar has just relocated from Ploenchit to Sathorn 12. The same good food, same great selections of wine, same lively energy, just at a new location. On Sathorn 12, it’s also al fresco vibes, with pets and kids allowed. Guests can also expect a new market-style menu featuring fresh seafood, along with cold cuts and cheeses, as well as a new lunch service on the weekends.

You can find more information at Mod Kaew Wine Bar.

Kilik Social Club announces new cocktail menu additions

Those that have been to Kilik will know that they’re not playing around when it comes to drinks. Recently, they just announced several additions to their menu. It’s still under the same concept, inspired by butterflies, but with new ingredients and twists that cocktail enthusiasts can get excited about.

The most popular one has to be the “Rasta Libre,” a twist on the ever-popular Cuba Libre made with homemade Cola, which gives the drink a clear colour. Definitely also don’t forget to try the “Glasswing,” inspired by the Greta Oto butterfly. Like the butterfly, it’s light, refreshing, and gives you a sense of serenity. Unlike the butterfly, it’s gin-based, and luckily can’t fly.

You can find more information at Kilik Social Club.

Above Eleven introduces eleven new drinks that taste above and beyond

Spirit-forward, sweet-and-sour, refreshing, aperitif—they have it all. Above Eleven is infusing the essence of Peru into their new drinks menu with tropical ingredients and the bar’s flair that you know and love. In the “Peruvian-Inspired” section, have a sip of the “Inca’s Gold,” made using Pisco Demonio de los Andes, Jose Cuervo Blanco, lychee liqueur, and toasted pineapple.

Over in the “Nikkei Fusion” section, the Peruvian flavours are fused with Japanese elegance that when combined, brings out the best of the combination. Be sure to try the “Sierra Madre,” made from Creyente Mezcal infused with hibiscus, handcrafted Peruvian bitter, lime, and Demerara syrup.

You can find more information at Above Eleven.

No.3 London Dry Gin voted as World’s Best Gin once again

No.3 London Dry Gin, famed for its use of juniper at the forefront with finishing notes of cardamom and coriander, has once again been voted as World’s Best Gin for the fourth time. To celebrate, they’ve released a new beautiful bottle design and exciting creative campaigns for gin enthusiasts to keep an eye on.

They recently just held an event celebrating its award-winning success at Firefly Bar with the handsome devil of the bar scene himself, Giuseppe Carneli, as he showcased craftsmanship and the distinct flavours of No.3 London Dry Gin.

The best new bars in Bangkok this June

You can’t go wrong with a good drink in hand and a bartender who cares. That’s why choosing a bar to visit is such a dilemma sometimes, and there are always new bars popping up all around the city. Luckily, there are a lot of places worth checking out, and drinks that we just can’t seem to put down. Read on and see what piques your interest this June.

Nuss Bar opens with one of the best city views in Bangkok

There’s no new bar in Bangkok as scenic as Nuss Bar at the moment. Located in Tha Thien just opposite some of the city’s most famous temples, Nuss Bar has opened downstairs of the revamped Nusara restaurant. Whilst the latter is an award-winning Thai restaurant by the infamous Chef Ton, the bar acts as a charming accompaniment to round out your night in the area. ‘Neung’ Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn is behind the drinks list here, featuring classic cocktails with a local ingredient twist. Signatures include the zesty “Palm Daiquiri,” refreshing “Pomelo Paloma,” herbal “3 Friend Negroni,” and cashew cordial “Cashew Sidecar.” Simple yet sophisticated, and extremely Instagrammable.

You can find more information at Nuss Bar.

The Green Door tells the story of the Prohibition Era in Siam

When you think of bars themed around the Prohibition Era, images of gangsters and jazz singers may come to mind. New speakeasy The Green Door is bringing in that era through the perspective of old Siam with nostalgic ingredients Thais would be able to relate to, along with premium spirits masterfully crafted into inventive drinks and unique spins on classics. The Thai-produced artisanal cheese and charcuterie they provide also go well with the drinks menu.

We recommend beginning your night with “@tgd,” a slightly sweet cocktail made with Thai tea, clarified milk punch, and garnished with crispy chocolate stick, which Thai people may know as “Ojo”.

You can find more information at The Green Door.

Kodo Bar awakens the Banthat Thong cocktail scene

It’s easy to miss Kodo, for they’re hidden on the third floor of the restaurant Kemuri facing the road ahead. Make your way up the stairs and you’re welcomed by minimalistic interior and a warm welcome by the team behind the bar, contrasted by the glow of neon lights. Take a sip of their signatures as you watch the cars go by down below. Even if you don’t enjoy their drinks, the bar provides a feeling of serenity—some sort of comfort that will make you go back again.

Highlights include the “Chamchuri,” a refreshing drink made from grapefruit and edible flowers that is oddly reminiscent of the first cocktail you ever ordered, and the “Umami-shu,” fusing the brightness of umeshu with the tanginess of lemon.

You can find more information at Kodo Bar.

The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 comes to Saladaeng with new drinks, new food—new everything

After establishing itself as one of the local favourites in Thonglor, The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep opens its second branch on the ground floor of The Commons Saladaeng, boasting an array of the carefully-crafted highballs they’re known for. But they didn’t bring just the highballs from Thonglor. They’re presenting a lot of new menu items at their new outpost, from homey Japanese dishes to sophisticated cocktails.

Highlights include the “Green Grapes Highball,” a refreshing take on a highball with green grapes, lime, and a little bit of St Germain, as well as the “Suntory Whisky Kaku Fire Boy,” a large bowl made with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, passionfruit, coconut water, and just a casual whole bottle of whisky. This teaches us that sharing really is caring, because if you have the whole bowl to yourself, you’ll probably get to greet your ancestors after.

You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng.

Opium presents a new drinks menu with inventive ingredients

Those who are acquainted with Opium will be familiar with their “Liquid Sureality” theme. While there’s a whole new menu at Opium, the theme hasn’t changed, so you can expect the same standards, but with new creations. From spirit-forward cocktails to refreshing drinks to end the day with, feel free to let the bar team assist.

New highlights include the “Sun Tan,” made with naked malt infused with hojicha, Rémy Martin 1738, sweet vermouth, chococha liqueur, hinoki bitters, and garnished with a delicious piece of chocolate, as well as the “Deus Ex Machina,” a well-balanced spirit-forward drink crafted with Flor de Cana 4, Creyente Mezcal, banana liqueur, Mancino sakura vermouth, and topped with a few drops of galangal oil.

You can find more information a Opium Bar.

Cooling Tower’s new “Constellation Menu” has the perfect drink for each zodiac sign

Cooling Tower, located on the rooftop of Carlton Hotel Bangkok, has unveiled new creations inspired by all 12 of the zodiac signs. Gone is the problem of deciding which drink to get. Just tell them your zodiac and get that ball rolling. Each of them is inspired by famous classics, too, so if you’re looking for new takes on classics you know and love, this is it.

We strongly recommend trying the “Virgo,” a fun spin on the usual gin and tonic, but with Hendrick’s Neptunia, blossom Monin syrup, beetroot bitter, and Fentiman pink grapefruit tonic, along with the “Aries,” made with Monkey Shoulder, St. George Nola coffee, espresso, honey comb, and a few dashes of chocolate bitters.

You can find more information at Cooling Tower Rooftop Bar.

The best new bars in Bangkok this May

They say that everybody believes in something, so we believe you should order another drink. Where better to do so than with these new bars that have recently opened in town? Check out their signature drinks, let them win you over win their hospitality, and leave the establishment preferably not sober—now that sounds like a great way to end the day.

2463 Speakeasy transports you back to the Prohibition era

Travel back to the Prohibition era, when alcohol sales were banned and women didn’t have many rights. The bar is designed and decorated to those times, with luxury and sophistication, and an air of mystery. As the whole theme centres around the year 1920, the drinks also reflect that to the T.

Be sure to taste the “Medical Liquor,” a rum-based concoction crafted with Pimento liqueur, juniper, all-spice, and a little hint of peppermint. It’s very herbal, feels quite strong, yet is made with a balance that holds the drink together well.

You can find more information at 2463 Speakeasy.

Rogue Affair Bar ups the ante for drinking in Silom

Not just your usual affair—it’s a Rogue Affair. This newly opened spot in Silom presents a place for secret agents to meet up and exchange info. And what would be a better way to do so than with drinks in hand? Whether you want to call, fold, or raise, this bar is not bluffing when it comes to their cocktail game.

Bringing friends? The “Ace” will hold ’em with you, as this cocktail made with single malt, almonds, port wine, and served with a cigar is so good it will make you go all in.

You can find more information at Rogue Affair Bar.

Rimshot is all about sax and violins in the best way possible

Rimshot is a music term referring to a move where you hit the rim of a drum. As such, this place is all about music, and celebrates all that produce beats and harmonies. From live music performances to vinyl sessions, the bar will make you hip hop along to the beat, and ensures you come Bach for more.

On the drinks side, the team cranks out signatures that reflect on the music theme, too. Swing as you sip the “Motown,” a refreshing drink made from gin and watermelon syrup, or the “Blue Note,” a take on the old-fashioned using saffron-infused bourbon that may just be too hot to Handel.

You can find more information at Rimshot.

Bar Glide invites you to a new experience in cocktails

This Japanese speakeasy is hidden behind restaurant KiShin Satoshi Tsuru on the 12th floor of The St. Regis Bangkok. If you want an intimate place to sit back, relax, and enjoy the view of Bangkok after work, then this is the place to check out. You can also order some of the dishes from the restaurant if you arrive on an empty stomach.

Are you in the mood for a Matcha Martini? Just kidding, who isn’t?

You can find more information at Bar Glide.

Noche Bkk is Mexican fun all in one place

Come in for the tasty food, stay for unmatched Mexican flair. Noche Bkk just opened in Phaya Thai, and they’re presenting live music sessions that will make you stay on your feet, as well as the tastes of Mexico that are great for sharing with company. They have a firm grasp on classic cocktails, too, so you can have that in hand as you’re enjoying the vibes.

Also, keep a look out on their socials for bartender classes they offer.

You can find more information at Noche Bkk.

Museum & More puts the “more” in “more wine, please”

Museum & More provides just what you need on a night out. Great handpicked selection of wines? Check. Tasty bites to share with friends? Check. Instagrammable interior and great vibes? Double check. While you’re taking a sip of your red, feel free to lose yourself in the art adorning the walls.

You can find more information at Museum & More.

Botti Wine Bar is a new hidden gem in Sathorn

Blink and you’ll miss them—Botti is a new private wine bar on Sathorn 12, located in an old heritage house. Built over a hundred years ago, it’s like being one with old Sathorn itself, as you’re surrounded by candle light shining on old architecture and repainted floors and doors. It’s a vibe you never thought you needed, but the one you deserve at the end of the week.

You can find more information at Botti Wine Bar.

The best new bars in Bangkok this April

It’s a great month for lovers of spirits and cocktail enthusiasts. A lot of bars have opened up, and one of Thonglor’s staples just rolled up a new menu that is huge in both quality and quantity. Whether you love your drinks refreshing, sweet and sour, or perhaps more spirit-forward, let’s get out your bucket list and put some more entries on it.

Rabbit Hole unveils 26 (yes, 26) new cocktails

Having placed at No. 31 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2020, Rabbit Hole is a must-visit in the Thonglor area. Recently, they unveiled new A-Z cocktail menu with 26 whole new drinks — one for each letter of the alphabet. No matter what kind of taste and texture you prefer, they definitely have something that will pique your interest. The “W” watermelon cocktail, perhaps? The impressive “K” kimchi one? “M” for matcha, maybe? Or the very naughty “X”-rated XXX cocktail?

One of our personal favourites is the “C” (for chocolate), a spirit-forward drink made with cocoa wax butter, menthol chocolate, Hennessy VS Cognac, and Michter’s Rye.

You can find more information at Rabbit Hole.

Diplomat Bar’s new signature series take you on a trip around the world

Soulful live music, specialty cocktails, food—Diplomat Bar has it all. In their new signature cocktails series, they’re taking inspiration from all over the world, from the “Apollo 32” inspired by the American astronauts who landed on the moon in 1968, to the “Clase Blanco,” inspired by the Moroccan city of Casa Blanca.

A highlight you should try is the “Rum Resolution,” a cocktail inspired by the land of the rising sun made from aged rum, plum tonic, and vermouth. Think of your usual rum sour, but with a strong punch of plum.

You can find more information at Conrad Bangkok.

Jack Bain’s Bar reopens with a lesson in Thai history

In a hidden corner of the 137 Pillars’ 28th floor sits Jack Bain’s Bar, where head bartender Thavon Wongyai has created a signature cocktail menu filled with classics you know and love — with a Thai twist. As you’re sipping on your drinks, you can learn all about Jack Bain’s legacy and history of Thailand during its colonial era, along with enjoying the Bangkok skyline in the distance.

The must-try drink is the “Baan Dum.” Think of a margarita but sub the tequila for Issan rum with a rim made from salt and Thai ground rice. It will remind you of the smell of larb, but it really works and adds an interesting level of complexity.

You can find more information at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences.

Midlife Crisis travels from CNX to BKK

One of Chiang Mai’s finest, Midlife Crisis bar has opened a new branch on Sukhumvit 16. Each drink is modeled after famous phrases and sayings on social media, which leaves much to the imagination. If you can’t choose one, there’s a little slot machine you can pull, to which the bartender will whip something up with the characteristics labelled.

We recommend going in for “Love at First Like,” a cocktail made from berry gin, topped with foam and some kyoho grapes. It’s sweet, sour, refreshing, and filled to the brim with playful textures—a great starter to any evening.

You can find more information at Midlife Crisis BKK.

New Thonglor bar Gir is a breath of fresh air for the area

When there’s a new bar opening, half the time it’s probably in Thonglor. However, the newly opened Gir might just be your new favourite. The name “Gir” comes from the conservation efforts at Gir National Park, India, and their concept is all about coexistence between man and nature. Their menu also reflects that, created by a team of mixologists that exude creativity and passion for the artform.

Highlights include the “Ho Chi Minh Pizza,” a drink made from vodka infused with pizza dust (yep), clarified tomato juice, and sprayed with Tabasco, as well as the “Wildfire,” a twist on an old-fashioned with fat-washed bourbon and garnished with corn.

You can find more information at Gir.

The Iron Fairies is back and even better than ever

The icon, the legend—The Iron Fairies just reopened in Sukhumvit 39, and with a big, big bang. Live bands? Sure, they’re bringing in live music every day of the week, and an impressive lineup of DJs afterwards until 2am. If we’re talking nightlife entertainment, the team here aren’t looking to disappoint. Those who knew The Iron Fairies before their hiatus will know why this place is the place to be, and for the rest who are going for the first time, get ready for some magic.

And please, whatever you do and whatever you may drink, order their signature burgers.

You can find more information at The Iron Fairies.

Very Nice Bar opens as a new extremely cosy afterwork drinking spot

Located in Talad Noi, Very Nice Bar is a little, intimate venue which contains that just-right vibe of an afterwork drinking spot. Featuring a delicious Japanese menu for both food and drinks, you’ll find yourself forgetting the problems of the day in no time. They say they offer “small bites” but that’s just them being very humble. Go in with an empty stomach and order some braised pork belly along with cold ramen.

What you will appreciate most is that the prices are more than reasonable. You won’t find anything very sophisticated nor complex here, because that’s not what they’re trying to be. Pop by for some highballs, perhaps some umeshus, or a jug of Sapporo beer. Their yuzushus are very nice, too.

You can find more information at Very Nice Bar.

Gasper is the newest addition to Soi Nana, Chinatown

Bar hoppers in Chinatown now have yet another destination to go to—the newly opened Gasper sets itself to be a bar with fun, lively vibes, where you can drink and dance along to the beat. After all, the name Gasper comes from British slang meaning a marijuana cigarette, so you can expect informality and all that fun stuff from the get go.

One of the must tries is the “Dark Side of The Sun,” a strong, whisky-based drink with homemade syrup and bitters. You’ll taste the difference when ingredients are made in house.

You can find more information at Gasper.

The best new bars in Bangkok this March

New bars, new people in town, a much-anticipated reopening—much has happened in the bar industry. Whether you’re looking to find new spots to chill at, drink fun and inventive cocktails, or listen to live music, there’s bound to be a bar that fits you. That paycheck isn’t going to spend itself, my guy.

Greed Bank of Mixology presents a rich atmosphere and well-balanced drinks

Tucked behind Arnoma Grand Bangkok’s Laoteng restaurant is Greed, a space with the theme of “Bank of Mixology”—think gold bars, cheques, the whole nine yards. Look for a large vault door and you’ll be greeted with an air of opulence, an attentive team welcoming you to the bar, and the sound of old-school hip hop filling the room. If you feel adventurous, feel free to challenge one of the bartenders to a game of checkers—you can even make a bet for a free shot if you win.

Highlights include “009 Greed”, a spirit-forward drink made from singlemalt scotch, rose water, sakura-fortified wine, and garnished with a little truffle salt, as well as the “018 Baungarten” crafted using bourbon, spiced poached pear syrup, blanco vermouth, and a slight dash of lemon.

You can find more information at Greed Bank of Mixology.

Lost in Thaislation is the talk of Thonglor

There’s a lot of bars in Thonglor, and this one is certainly making waves with its menu since its trial run. Lost in Thaislation is a new speakeasy with the perspectives of Bangkokians in mind, which reflects directly into their menu. Their first signature series pay homage to the street foods of the capital—something all of us, no matter the background or upbringing, enjoy.

The menu includes Khao Man Gai, Pad Thai, Moo Sub Kium Buey, Khao Niew Mamuang—all in liquid form, which strangely works really well.

You can find more information at Lost in Thaislation.

Brown Sugar’s reopening amazes jazz lovers—as expected

Now this is a game changer. The legendary Brown Sugar has been on everyone’s lips since it opened in 1985. After a break, they’re now reopening with a new location in Soi Nana, Chinatown. For those who haven’t been acquainted, now is the perfect chance. They offer amazing vibes, casual drinks to pair, and a talented lineup of jazz and blues performers who aren’t holding anything back.

You can find more information at Brown Sugar.

Stella’s new cocktail menu highlights women of the bar industry

It’s time for a history lesson we’ll never want a break from. Twelve new drinks, inspired by four women that have become icons of the bar industry, make up Stella’s new cocktail menu. Have you heard about Ada Coleman, the first and only head bartender at London’s Savoy Hotel who invented the Hanky Panky? Or perhaps Rita Hayworth, the woman who inspired the Margarita? Now you have, and you can learn all about them through inventive cocktails alcohol enthusiasts simply cannot miss.

Highlight you cannot miss is the “Coley”, made from Tanqueray, Lillet Blanc,strawberry milk punch, Italicus, and a little lemon. And if you’re driving, their new mocktail selections are just as refreshing, too.

You can find more information at Stella Bangkok.

Mezcal’s new cocktail menu is muy bueno

Mezcal is well-known for being an intimate drinking spot and for offering Mezcal-based cocktails that are distinct and well-balanced. Their second collection offers six new drinks inspired by English poet William Blake’s The Songs of Innocence. Head bartender Martín Guerra used to work as a chef, and you can feel that experience in the cocktails he makes, from the innovative use of ingredients, to the delicate balance. There’s even one with brown butter sugar. We didn’t think it would work so well in such a spirit-forward cocktail, but it does.

You can find more information at Mezcal Bar.

Zuma’s new cocktails bring the sense of Japan to Bangkok

Eight new cocktails were recently launched at Zuma, the contemporary Japanese izakaya on the ground floor of The St. Regis Bangkok. Helmed by Davide Sambo, guests can enjoy new creations that don’t shy away from unique flavours and textures. One thing is for sure: expect florals and herbal notes, as the new menu is inspired by a Japanese garden.

Highlights we love include the “Sea of Trees,” made from Matusalem 15-year-old rum with woody wasabi roots, and the “Matsuri Martini,” a spin on the classic with Beefeater 24 gin, Sakura Mancino Vermouth, and silky flower tea yoghurt.

You can find more information at Zuma Bangkok.

Welcoming Tom Hearn, new bar manager of Vesper

From the city of constant rain to the city of constant pollution, Tom Hearn is joining the Vesper bar team as their new bar manager. With a decade of experience in the bar and hospitality industry under his belt, guests that have had the pleasure of tasting his drinks are nothing short of impressed. Tom’s previous experience includes head bartender at KOL, London’s one-Michelin-starred restaurant and No. 73 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants. With Vesper in Bangkok, Tom makes his Asia debut.

While the ‘People of Vesper’ menu has been the talk of the town since unveiled, it seems like we may see a new menu coming up sooner than we thought.

You can find more information at Vesper.

Welcoming Song Terbsiri, new bar manager of Stella Bangkok

Many are familiar with the beautiful Stella Bar at the Capella Bangkok, many know that they have been left without a bar manager for over a year. Now, they have found someone fit for the position. Introducing Song, who previously worked at The Loft at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and was also the winner of the Diageo World Class Thailand 2022. It’s refreshing to see a Thai person being the bar manager of a five-star hotel, and we’re definitely welcoming that trend.

You can find more information at Stella Bangkok.

The best new bars in Bangkok this February

It’s the month of love, so we’re out to celebrate. Whether you’re single or with some company, we’re urging you to get out and take advantage of the Valentine’s promotions and deals happening everywhere. Cocktails, drinks, concoctions, and other synonyms—get them all on your bucket list.

Behind The Curtain Bkk proves there’s a lot to drink behind the curtains

We went to Mia Restaurant and finally found what’s behind that mysterious curtain: a gorgeous new drinks programme by new bar manager Marc Perez Rodriguez. Whilst not too much has been unveiled just yet, they’re also launching a dessert omakase soon, where Chef Michelle Goh’s sweet treats are paired with beautiful cocktails to suit. We never thought a Winery Mojito would go so well with some Prunier Baerii Caviar, sourdough crumpets, and smoked curd—but as it turns out, the answer was right behind that curtain.

You can find more information at Behind The Curtain Bkk.

Hinoiri Bar has a huge sun in the middle, and great drinks at the centre

Japanese bars are known for their hospitality, and the newest one in town boasts a venue that feels intimate, and a menu that exudes warmth. Translating to “sunset,” Hinoiri has a large sun replica at its centre. Whatever your spirit preference is, they’re going to craft you your own cocktail that goes with your brief. Thereby, you could be fair and say something like, “I love rum, and I want it to be aromatic,” or you can confuse them a bit and say something like “Yeah, I want my drink to feel like a warm sunny day in Hokkaido.”

You can find more information at Hinoiri Bar.

The Art of Drinking Masterclass is a trip through history we don’t get bored of

The St. Regis Bar has been open for a hot minute, and they’re already organising events left and right. On the third Saturday of every month, Bar Manager Volkan Ibil will be organising a 90-minute masterclass on New York cocktail culture and its history, as well as how to mix your own drink—selected from the bar’s signatures. Each session comes with complimentary bites and a Violet Hour Martini, one of crowd’s favourites.

You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

The Holiday Club captures the holidays in one club

From the team of famed dessert shop Holiday Pastry comes a new venture full of creative drinks. The Holiday Club makes everyday feel like the festive season in downtown New York, with bingo nights, DJ sets, and intimate vibes. Plus, you can get delicious pastries to go with your choice of cocktail. Baked brie with wild flower honey, anyone?

Our absolute recommendation is the “Sweet Dreams,” a satisfyingly sugary concoction made from cocoa butter washed white rum, Mozart white chocolate liqueur, white malt honey, then topped with fresh cream and honeycomb.

You can find more information at The Holiday Club.

Racing 76 Bar opened with those with a need for speed

Racers, start your engines, and may the last man standing after eight shots win. Racing 76 is all about the high-speed life and the people that live for it. Guaranteed are great vibes with your company of choice, drinks that are just strong enough for your taste, and all that will make your night filled with adrenaline.

We especially enjoyed the “Bumper Pink,” a fruity drink made from Ketel One vodka, Cointreau, blood orange, lime juice, and pomegranate juice.

You can find more information at Racing 76 Bar.

The best new bars in Bangkok to visit this January 2023

We’re starting off 2023 in the best way possible: looking for new favourite places in Bangkok to drink. The capital isn’t wasting any time in introducing us to good cocktails and excellent service. We aren’t complaining, though, so let us show you the places to be. Our expectations are especially high after New Year, after all.

The St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Bangkok welcomes Volkan Ibil as their new bar manager. Along with the team, Volkan has introduced a total of 40 recipes that pay homage to the iconic King Cole Bar at the St. Regis New York, the birthplace of the Bloody Mary. The new drinks menu aims to capture the essence of New York’s culture and charm, each evoking the moods of those visiting the historic city.

Be there at 7.30 pm to see “The Violet Hour”, a daily ritual where you can watch the bartenders throwing martinis at the bar.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss include their signature “Violet Hour Martini” made from gin, aromatised wine, orange bitters, and orange and violet liqueurs, as well as the “Manhattan Club,” a concoction created with spiced whisky, rosso vermouth, bianco vermouth, verte, and aromatic bitters. If it sounds very strong, it is.

You can find more information at The St. Regis Bar.

One Two Two Bar

One Two Two bar’s new opening brings 1920s Paris vibe to Sukhumvit Soi 11. It’s stylish, it’s sensual, with an air of sophistication surrounding the place. Their drinks menu, created by Michel Gonggiat Stein, also aims to continue with the theme of French chic, that you can order and enjoy on their luxurious red sofas, accompanied by some music. Want your next business meeting to have a bit of an edge? This is just the place.

Highlights include “Smoke on the Water,” made from chocolate and black coffee, blended with Flor de Cana 12 Years Rum, Maraschino liquor, and of course, topped with smoke, as well as the “Midori Symphony,” a twist on the classic Midori Sour made from yuzu, lime, and lemon, mixed with Roku Gin and Midori.

You can find more information at One Two Two Bar.

Paradise Lost

Atop Siam@Siam Design Hotel is a tropical-themed oasis filled with greenery, fun, and to-die-for 360° views of the bustling city. Paradise Lost’s every spot is perfect for Instagram, and their drinks are certainly something to write home about, too. Are you a beer kind of person? They have both local and imported ones, both craft and on tap. What about wine? All natural wines—you name it—red, white, sparkling, and more.

Cocktails follow a summer theme which aims to freshen up your evening, as well as make the night all the more unforgettable. Highlights include “Can’t Burn Concrete,” a drink made from Dewar’s 12 Year Scotch, yellow chartreuse, some fizz, and chrysanthemum honey, as well as “Bright Idea,” a martini-inspired cocktail with floral notes made from crème de violette and housemade orange mango bitters.

Be sure to arrive with an empty stomach, as their food is so, so good. Don’t forget to order the duck confit with bone marrow.

You can find more information at Paradise Lost Bangkok.

Saints Bar and Dispensary

Saints is a bar and dispensary all in one. The minimal interior, the stylish decor, and the collection of marijuana placed nicely along the shelves—it’s like the feeling of being at home, but with an elevated setting.

They also offer good drinks and great bar snacks, coupled with some jazz. The night is still young, but time seems to pass quite faster when you’re there.

You can find more information at Saints Bar and Dispensary

(Hero and featured image credit: St. Regis Bangkok & Paradise Lost Bangkok)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore