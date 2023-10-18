Two Bangkok Bars Make It To World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 List

Two bars from Bangkok have made it to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 listing, including one Bangkok bar named as the very best bar in Asia. Here’s everything you may have missed — and where to go for celebratory cocktails tonight.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 ceremony took place in Singapore on the evening of 17 October, and Barcelona’s Sip was named the best bar this year.

After Sips, New York’s Double Chicken Please placed second, followed by Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City.

World’s 50 Best Bars 2023: A Bangkok bar crowned best bar in Asia, Barcelona takes the top spot

Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo each featured two bars on the list, with Bangkok’s BKK Social Club taking the top spit as The Best Bar in Asia at no. 13. It is followed by Mahaniyom, a surprising new entry, at no. 19.

At No.14, Jigger & Pony was the best performing Singaporean bar, followed by Sago House (No.32) and Atlas (No.48).

Tokyo was represented by Bar Benfiddich (no. 37), and The SG Club at no. 36. Hong Kong was represented by Coa at no. 20 (the best bar in Asia on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list), and Argo at no. 34.

“After two years of hard work, passion, and sometimes suffering, it’s a real pleasure,” Sips cofounder Simone Caporale said. “It’s a very small place, but we try to put a human value in everything we d0.”

Other awards were given out at the ceremony. Lady Bee from Peru was presented with the Campari One to Watch Award, which is given to venues with the potential to break into the top 50 in the future. Tres Monos from Buenos Aires was recognised with the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, while Gn Chan of New York’s Double Chicken Please took the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

The Clumsies from Athens received the Remy Martin Legend of the List Award, Singapore’s Nighthawk picked up the Best Bar Design Award. Röda Huset from Stockholm received the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, and The American Bar Gleneagles won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award. Renato Tato Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires got the Industry Icon Award.

Olso’s Himkok jumped from No.43 last year to 11th this year, which got them the Nikka Highest Climber Award.

This was the first time Singapore has hosted The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony, which also marked the event’s debut in Asia. Last year’s edition was held in Barcelona, and previous years all took place in London.

World’s 50 Best Bars: The full list

See below for the full list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

1. Sips (Barcelona)

2. Double Chicken Please (New York)

3. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)

4. Paradiso (Barcelona)

5. Connaught Bar (London)

6. Little Red Door (Paris)

7. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City)

8. Tayer + Elementary (London)

9. Alquímico (Cartagena) – Best bar in South America

10. Tres Monos (Buenos Aires)

11. Himkok (Oslo) – Highest climber

12. Line (Athens)* – Best new opening

13. BKK Social Club (Bangkok) – Best bar in Asia

14. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

15. Maybe Sammy (Sydney) – Best bar in Australasia

16. Salmon Guru (Madrid)

17. Overstory (New York)

18. Zest (Seoul)* – highest new entry

19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)*

20. Coa (Hong Kong)

21. Drink Kong (Rome)

22. Hanky Panky (Mexico City)

23. Caretaker’s Cottage (Melbourne)

24. Cafe La Trova (Florida)

25. Baba Au Rum (Athens)

26. CoChinChina (Buenos Aires)

27. Katana Kitten (New York)

28. Satan’s Whiskers (London)

29. Wax On (Berlin)

30. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires)

31. Röda Huset (Stockholm)

32. Sago House (Singapore)

33. Freni e Frizioni (Rome)

34. Argo (Hong Kong)

35. A Bar with Shapes for a Name (London)

36. The SG Club (Tokyo)

37. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

38. Cambridge Public House (Paris)

39. Panda & Sons** (Edinburgh)

40. Mimi Kakushi (Dubai) – Best bar in Africa

41. Scarfes Bar (London)

42. 1930 (Milan)

43. Carnaval (Lima)

44. L’Antiquario (Naples)

45. Baltra Bar (Mexico City)

46. Locale Firenze (Florence)

47. The Clumsies (Athens)

48. Atlas (Singapore)

49. Jewel of the South (New Orleans)

50. Galaxy Bar (Dubai)

* New entry

** Reentry

[Hero Image Credit: 50 Best; Featured Image Credit: BKK Social Club]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok