AI Has Listed The Top25 Restaurants In Bangkok! This Is What It Came Up With

Does AI know the Bangkok dining scene better than we do? Dining guide Top25 Restaurants Bangkok unveiled its 2023 list, all chosen with the help of the power of AI.

Top25 Restaurants uses a patented system called the “Restaurant Rating Index,” describing itself as an “objective curation and measuring standard based on artificial intelligence and enhanced by professional discernment.” Apart from Bangkok, TravelIndex also publishes TOP25 Restaurants in Phuket, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Delhi.

[Hero and featured image credit: Top25 Restaurants]

Key indicators used for determining the spots of the best restaurants in Bangkok include quality of food, ambience, comfort, and cost-efficiency, among other factors. Still, in order for the restaurant to rank, social indicators are also brought into consideration, such as online presence, social markers, online footprint, media engagement, and reviews.

This is very interesting criteria, for sure, as it could mean that restaurants without a “good enough” social media presence could get knocked down, or that there could be cases of restaurants receiving praises just for their good social media engagement.

In the statement provided by TravelIndex, in addition to the AI-curated content, it is also “enhanced by professional discernment,” though it is unknown to what extent.

Topping the Top25 Restaurants list for Bangkok is Southern Thai destination Sorn, followed closely by French fine dining spot Chef’s Table and experimental European restaurant Mezzaluna. The list also includes internationally-renowned hard-hitters within the food industry, including Savelburg, Côte by Mauro Colagreco, and Potong ranking at no. 3-5 respectively. A lot of newly-opened dining destinations also made appearances on the list, such as Juksunchae and Maison Dunand.

Award winners included in the Top25 Restaurants list are also awarded with a trophy engraved with the restaurant name and rank.

Here is the full list of the Top25 Restaurants 2023 list:

Sorn, Southern Thai Cuisine Chef’s Table, French Fine Dining, and Mezzaluna, Experiential European Savelberg, French Fine Dining Côte by Mauro Colagreco, Innovative French Potong, Progressive Thai-Chinese Le Du, Modern Thai Gaa, Progressive Indian R-Haan, Royal Thai Baan Tepa, Modern Thai Sühring, Modern German IGNIV, Progressive European Blue by A. Ducasse, Classic French Aksorn by David Thompson, Traditional Thai Le Normandie by Alain Roux, French Fine Dining Sushi Masato, Omakase Signature, Floral Cuisine Yu Ting Yuan, Cantonese Maison Dunand, French Contemporary Elements, Modern French Vilas, Classic Thai La Scala, Italian Fine Dining Juksunchae, Modern Korean Resonance, Boundless Cuisine Wang Hinghoi, Deconstructed Thai Keller, Contemporary European

Congratulations to the winners!

You can find more information at Top25 Restaurants.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok