21 Best New Restaurants We Saw In Bangkok In 2023

It’s another great year for foodies. 2023 has seen several new restaurant openings–not to mention some of our old favourites that made their comeback this year. Like always, we’re looking back and reflecting on some of our most memorable and best new restaurants in Bangkok this 2023.

As always, Bangkok still impresses us with its endless supply of good food, and it’s always difficult for us to wrap up all the tasty things we ate this year. For all these good things, we have all the chefs, restauranteurs, and F&B people to thank for their tireless contribution to ensure that you are well-fed and pampered with great foods.

This year, we celebrated 9 entries for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, in which four restaurants from Bangkok dominated the top 10 list. The Michelin Guide Thailand 2024, meanwhile, also saw 6 newly-awarded one-star restaurants and 2 restaurants promoted to receive two stars.

Our list may appear random, we know, but so does our Bangkok’s dining scene. Whether you’re Japanese food aficionados or looking for some of the best Thai, Korean, Indian, or Mediterranean cuisine restaurants, we’ve got them all for you.

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this 2023: Fine dining

Den Kushi Flori has landed in Bangkok, to the delight of Japanese fine dining fans

Not one, not two, but three phenomenal Japanese chefs landed in Bangkok early July for a highly-anticipated opening. The brand new Den Kushi Flori Bangkok officially opened inside the brand new Erawan Bangkok building, as the first outpost of the renowned Tokyo restaurant of the same name.

The dishes we loved: Susumu Shimizu’s recent winter menu, featuring a twist to the staple Thai curry Tom Kha Khai in which he paired his crispy yakitori chicken and tamarind-almond senbei, showcases how Den Kushi Flori Bangkok is always evolving–blending French and Japanese culinary techniques into recreating Thai dishes that are fun and sexy.

You can find more information at Den Kushi Flori Bangkok.

Inddee opens in a very familiar location on Langsuan

Bangkok foodies may already feel acquainted with Indian fine dining fanfare thanks to the old guards like Gaggan Anand and Restaurant Gaa, as well as Jhol. After much anticipation surrounding its opening, Inddee never missed a beat and even received a star from Thailand’s Michelin Guide this year.

The dishes we loved: Among their 7-course offerings, we loved the welcoming flavour-bomb “Bites into Inddee” as well as the Kashmiri Morel stuffed with khoya (the dried evaporated milk commonly used in Indian sweets). Combine this with the gorgeous wine-pairing by Thanakorn “Jay” Bottoroff, Michelin Guide Thailand’s sommelier of the year, and your experience here will never fail your expectation.

You can find more information at Inddee.

Chef Aom’s new fine dining restaurant Khaan is making Thai tasting menus cool again

Anything Sujira “Aom” Pongmorn touches always generates buzz, and her latest restaurant, Khaan, whose offerings range from the ‘elevated’ Thai street food to royal Thai cuisine, will probably do the same.

The dishes we loved: Her iconic mainstays like kai toon gaeng kua, the soft-boiled egg which Aom slow-cooked in turmeric oil for two hours and later served with crab meat curry and rice paddy crab with sticky rice, would woo anyone the moment it entered your mouth. Still, we have to give a hat off to that Bumbai Lamb Curry, featuring a succulent lamb shank and tastefully rich curry.

You can find more information at Khaan

Restaurant Int strikes a proper balance between Thai and French cuisines

After a short hiatus, chef Pathin “Knock” Promsawasdi, along with his team, is back again with their new fine dining pop up Restaurant Int. Like its name suggests, Restaurant Int aims to provide a right intersection where you can enjoy not precisely authentic Thai dishes but rather Thai flavours infused with French techniques.

The dishes we loved: Chef Knock has reinvented traditional Thai recipes with an awe-inspiring creativity as evidently shown in his amuse bouche Blue Crab, which reimagines Thai spicy crab egg salad and chili paste, filling crab egg cream and marinated crab meat onto his house-made seaweed tart topped with French caviar.

You can find more information at Restaurant Int.

Hybrid brings together the flavours of the East and West with a unique tasting menu

Mahatun Plaza saw an exciting opening this summer, as Chef Yodying “Sasha” Phoomcharoen brought together an interesting amalgamation of flavours at her new restaurant, Hybrid. Home-grown ingredients are assembled on the plate in homage to the chef’s travels around the globe, in a series of set menus that feel familiar, and yet offer something distinct for the palate.

The dishes we loved: On our last visit, we loved the Fish in a Can, inspired by Thai canned fish salad, served on beautifully cooked risotto. The latter is a nod to Chef Sasha’s 10 years cooking in Rome, which the chef will happily detail and explain in the warm ambience of her open kitchen.

You can find more information at Hybrid Restaurant

Nawa Thai Cuisine offers uncompromising yet refined Thai flavours

The brains behind Charoenkrung’s casual Thai dining spot Samlor–Napol “Joe” Jantraget and Saki Hoshino–opened their Thai dining establishment in Ekkamai this year, boasting uncompromising Thai flavours. The venue was also awarded the restaurant “Opening of the Year” for Thailand’s Michelin Guide 2024.

The dishes we loved: No, they’re not reinventing any wheels (translation: the dishes despite their appearances still remain essentially Thai). We loved their tom yum kung with river prawn and coconut foam and blue crab nam prik. Hoshin’s chocolate bowl, featuring cacao beans from Chantaburi, never fails to impress us.

You can find more information at Nawa

Nikaku Bangkok invites diners to indulge in the flavours of Kyushu

Another fantastic Bangkok outpost of a renowned Japanese restaurant, Nikaku has found a home in our city at the W Bangkok. The two-Michelin-Star restaurant from Kitakyushu opened its doors for discerning diners to enjoy the wonderful produce of Kyushu through the skilled hands of one of the region’s most famous chefs.

The dishes we loved: Chef Funahashi not only meticulously sources the freshest fish from the Kanmon Straits and surrounding waters of Kyushu (delivered even fresher than to many restaurants in Japan itself), but also prepares every dish using the Edo-mae nigirizushi technique. During our last visit, we loved the giant squid served in a soy sauce mixed with red vinegar–something the restaurant told us to be the key flavour enhancer of the show as almost every ingredient used here, ranging from rice, fish, and refreshing condiments, also relies on this special sauce.

You can find more information at Nikaku

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this 2023: Casual dining

Breadstreet Kitchen & Bar brings Gordon Ramsay’s iconic dishes to Bangkok

Gordon Ramsay’s sophisticated yet approachable all-day dining spot promises the British chef’s iconic dishes–think beef Wellington and the classic fish and chips.

The dishes we loved: While the hype for his Beef Wellington was justified, the prices and portions made us reluctant to say we’ll definitely go back for it–think THB3,900/set and the massive size enough to feed 5 people. Still, we loved the Sticky Date Toffee Pudding. Should the crowd thin out a bit, you might spot us booking a table just for this dessert plate.

You can find more information at Breadstreet Kitchen & Bar

Mimosa brings a touch of the Mediterranean to Suan Phlu

There are many reasons to love Suan Phlu, and the opening of Mimosa presents yet another fun dining option in the beloved Sathorn neighbourhood. A location familiar to many, Mimosa opened at the corner of South Sathorn Road and Soi Suan Phlu, serving up Mediterranean-inspired dishes with friendly prices.

The dishes we loved: Their pizza, Tell me the Truffle (THB395), is baked fresh from the oven, presenting the aromatic truffle scent that keeps you yearning for more. Charcuterie lovers will enjoy the various boards they offer, as well as the wines to pair.

You can find more information at Mimosa Bangkok.

Zao Zen offers a glimpse into the Isan noodle multiverse

The brain behind Ekkamai’s Isan specialist Zao is bringing a variety of Isan noodles to the EMSPHERE. Those who frequent ramen noodle spots and Italian restaurants in Bangkok will know the hype around fresh-made noodles. But have you heard of a place that serves khanom jeen and guay chap fresh from the machine? Zao Zen does it, and it does so very well.

The dishes we loved: Their mhee kati (THB160) features chewy, thick rice noodles in rich coconut milk radiating with flavours. There’s also a creativity to be admired for how they introduced hua kai oak (a plumb clot of rice noodle whose appearance resembles a chicken head) to mall dining.

You can find more information at Zao Isan.

Larb Siab is perfect for skewers and sundowners

Hopping on the mala skewer trends this year was larb siab, the bite-sized meat skewers seasoned with all things that you larb about Isan food. The venue may not look like much, considering its uncomfy steel chairs and tables, but the view at Jim Thompson Art Center at dusk makes up for everything.

The dishes we loved: Order one of the larb skewers (starting at THB 30-40 per piece), and find the beef onglet sprinkled with toasted rice powder and pork intestines grilled to perfection. On the boozy side, they’ve got you covered with a variety of craft beers–available on tap and by the bottle–and natural wine labels as well.

BK Salon is turning Sathupradit into a cool, hip community

No, we aren’t tricking you to have your hair done at some random salon. This salon is the brainchild of the number one Asian chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn and his brother Chaisiri “Tam” Tassanakajohn who seek to make Sathupradit another cooler spot in Bangkok. Taking inspiration from kratib khao neow (Thai sticky rice basket), BK Salon sports the look reminiscent of those baskets with its white tiles interwoven and wrapped around a cylindrical dome.

The dishes we loved: Try their ‘Lotus Fried Rice’ – a dish featuring a fluffy, velvety omelette packed with fresh oysters in generous portions perfect for sharing. There are also various brunch offerings available during the day and cocktails after dark.

You can find more information at BK Salon.

Birdies combines two of our favourite things in one place (and does it really well)

What could be better than fried chicken, you ask? Champagne and fried chicken, we say. You might have spotted these mouthwatering chicken wings on your Instagram feed at one point as Birdies became the talk of Fried Chicken Lover Town ever since it first opened in Phrom Phong.

The dishes we loved: Birdies serves up fried chicken tenders, legs, and wings in naked, hot honey, and spicy renditions. Pair with an array of imaginative sauces, and a selection of smaller plates (scallops, octopus, taramasalata, to name a few).

You can find more information at Birdies.

Shoyu Stand is where you can taste No Name Noodle’s creations without all the hassle

Ramen lovers in Bangkok know how difficult it is to book a seat at Shin Inoe’s No Name Noodle. At his Thonglor’s spin-off, Shoyu Stand, you can finally drop by for much more accessible and affordable offerings without the fuss and hassle of online reservations.

The dishes we loved: His frothy ‘Cappuccino Noodles’ (THB 280), featuring a frothy awakei (bubble) of the rich, creamy truffle cream, was well-balanced and made you warm and fuzzy inside.

You can find more information at Shoyu Stand.

Ocken has made a comeback with new cross-continental delicacies

The fine dining counterpart of Roots and Roast has returned to its old post with new cross-continental delicacies. With its new, massive open-kitchen space showcasing its giant rotisserie grill, along with the new bar lounge, the revamped Ocken exudes a livelier, more casual vibe.

The dishes we loved: The new menu still follows his borderless, nonconforming take that blurs the lines between Western and Eastern cuisine in the dishes like the puffy potato (THB 1,200), a spherical potato ball deep-fried in duck fat paired with Oscietra caviar and mustard mayo.

You can find more information at Ocken

Udon Sakaba Kitaro serves extremely addictive fresh-made udon noodles

Phrom Phong may be crowded with Japanese eateries more than you can count, but this udon joint is definitely a refreshing addition to the hood. At Udon Sakaba Kitaro, they serve a hearty bowl of udon noodles so chewy that they keep you yearning for more. The only downside is you might not be able to finish it by yourself if you’re a light eater.

The dishes we loved: We loved their umeboshi udon (THB 360) whose fresh tangs of pickled plum combined with the cold udon noodles to lend it a sweet-and-sour taste.

You can find more information at Udon Sakaba Kitaro.

Kiri Tsukemen lets you dip your noodles in a burning stone bowl for the perfect tsukemen experience

The brains behind Thonglor’s popular Kansai udon specialist Tsuru have expanded their noodle repertoire to tsukemen, a bowl of thick, bouncy, freshly made noodles with a variety of dipping sauce offerings. Their burning stone bowl ensures your dipping broth will never get cold.

The dishes we loved: The seabura, a simmering, umami-laden broth made with pork back fat, has always been our favourite since the day of their opening. If you aren’t keen on intensely rich flavours, you can go for their kara tsukemen, which features a piquant chili powder, but if that’s not enough to satisfy your craving, you can also add their homemade rayu (Japanese chili oil sauce) to your bowl.

You can find more information at Kiri Tsukemen

Macha is your perfect remedy for Bangkok’s hustle and bustle

Thonglor’s new casual Korean dining spot has been our to-go place ever since its opening in March this year. Inspired by pojangmacha (the Korean street-food moving carts), the owner Seokhoon Kang combines intimate Korean flavours with contemporary twists.

The dishes we loved: If you love Korean cold noodles, try their jangjorim bibim-myon (THB 240) where a hearty bowl of cold pastas, with its soy-braised beef, is perfect for Bangkok’s weather. For sweets, don’t miss his French toast at all cost.

You can find more information at Macha

CentralWorld’s new pasta spot Matsu Pasta serves a delightfully Japanese-style pasta

‘Wafu’ pasta, a Japanese twist on Italian classics, may not be new to the food scene, but restaurants dedicated exclusively to this umami-rich pasta are rare in Bangkok. The masterminds behind Tsuru Udon and the recently opened tsukemen specialist, Kiri, aim to bridge this gap with their brand-new venture, Matsu Pasta.

The dishes we loved: Their signature ‘carbonara’ matsu pasta, drenched in a thick, white creamy sauce with bacon, Parmigiano cheese, and topped with a fresh organic egg yolk, promises a gooey delight in every bite you take. The dish manages to be both light and irresistibly addictive–something you’ll realise only after you’ve emptied the bowl.

You can find more information at Matsu Pasta.

The Cheesecake Factory makes its Thailand debut, and promises more than just sweets

Teasing those with a sweet tooth for almost a year, the American popular cheesecake chain The Cheesecake Factory has unveiled its first outlet in Thailand.

The dishes we loved: The highlight, you guessed it, is the cheesecake. Try their Fresh Strawberry (THB 365) topped with an enormous-sized fresh strawberry, or go for their Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake (THB 355) for the ultimate chocolate delicacy. Apart from their classic signature treats, The Cheesecake Factory also boasts over 200 savoury items you can choose from.

You can find more information at The Cheesecake Factory Thailand

Holiday Pastry brings their much-hyped pastries and globe-trotting menu to CentralWorld

Channeling the 1920s art-deco vibe of a New York hotel lobby, reminiscent of Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, Charoen Nakorn’s much-hyped Holiday Pastry has brought their crowd-favourite treats to CentralWorld this year.

The dishes we loved: We loved The Berry Garden, a carefully composed dessert which lets you indulge in vibrant variations of strawberries, from the real fresh ones and basil-infused strawberry mousse to strawberry-flavoured crumbles and translucent strawberry jelly carefully composed on top of mascarpone cheese.

You can find more information at Holiday Pastry.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok