Where To Get The Crispiest Japanese Tonkatsu Around Bangkok

Watching Disney’s K-series Moving can make you crave for tonkatsu, the golden deep-fried pork cutlets. Here, we’ve gathered some of the best tonkatsu places around Bangkok for you to crunch down on.

The Korean supernatural series Moving has garnered rapt attention since its premiere on Disney+Hotstar early this month–a relatively rare sight after its numerous accounts of hit-and-probably-more-miss releases.

While we can go on and on about its captivating storyline and perfect casting–which we could–what draws our attention most is none of that. It’s the golden deep-fried pork cutlets featured in the first episode that keeps us going. And if you’ve found yourself in a similar situation and are now wondering where you can satisfy your tonkatsu cravings, these are some of the places that serve the best tonkatsu around Bangkok.

Best spots to crunch down on crispy tonkatsu around Bangkok

Bekku Tonkatsu

Opened in 2003, this legendary tonkatsu restaurant is among the very first spots before waves of Japanese food trends hit Bangkok. Founded by the late Japanese owner Mitsutoshi Bekku, the place has captivated customers with its chunky deep-fried pork cutlets for 20 years. Although Bekku has passed away, his wife, along with his old partners, have sustained his original recipes and his passion for Dragon Ball’s Goku at their new spot, conveniently accessible via BTS Sanampao.

Try their tonkatsu rose set (THB340), a thick, juicy slab of pork loin cutlets deep-fried to perfection yet non greasy. Add some of their special housemade sauce for the extra umami kick. Their Japanese pudding (THB50) is not to be missed.

Bekku Tonkatsu. 226/8 Phahonyothin Rd., Samsen Nai, Phayathai, Bangkok, tel. 092-062-5666, Open Tue-Sun 11am-3pm; 5-9pm.

Tonkatsu Toku

As part of Thaniya’s valiant attempts to establish itself as the go-to destination for Japanese food in Bangkok, Tonkatsu Toku is a relatively new addition, but it doesn’t skimp on quality despite its affordable prices.



Order their pork loin cutlets (THB250) whose golden crispy crust is light yet never greasy. Their oyster-based miso broth is also outstandingly satisfying as well. Don’t forget to sprinkle some wasabi powder for strong-tongue numbing effects.

Tonkatsu Toku. 4/F, Thaniya Building 52 Thaniya Rd., Suriyawong, Bangrak, Bangkok, tel. 02-126-6619. Open daily 11am-3pm; 5-9pm.



Katsu Ichi

Hidden in an unassuming shophouse in Sukhumvit Soi 11, this tonkatsu joint is renowned for its exceptionally tasty deep-fried pork cutlets. Although it may not be as wildly popular as Maisen or Tonkatsu Wako, the quality of the cutlets at Katsu Ichi speaks for itself. We especially loved their fatty sirloin cutlets (THB 280) stuffed with plum flesh, the mellow fruitiness of which provides a perfect counterbalance to the juicy meat. However, there are a couple of minor downsides: you’ll need to pay an additional THB 95 for rice and miso soup, and unfortunately, the place doesn’t accept money transfers.

Katsu Ichi. Sukhumvit Soi 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, tel. 02-255-4565. Open daily 5pm-11pm.

Katsukara

Hailing from Kyoto, this tonkatsu specialist takes pride in their flawlessly cooked fried pork cutlets, coated in airy breadcrumbs. The secret to their success lies in the meticulous preparation of their pork, right down to the DNA, extracting the best traits from each pig to create a superior hybrid. The result is a texture that is tenderly scrumptious, paired with intensely savoury flavours.

Their premium pork tenderloin cutlets start at THB 380 for 80 grams. However, what we loved even more were their seafood options – imagine giant croquettes (THB 540) filled with luscious and creamy crab meat, served alongside the pork tenderloin cutlets.

Katsukara. 4/F IconSiam, 299 Charoennakorn Rd., Bang Lamphu Lang, Khlong San, Bangkok, tel. 02-288-0205. Open Mon-Fri 11am-10pm; Sat-Sun 10.30am-10pm.

Misato

This humble Japanese eatery has won the hearts of Silom’s office workers and passers-by for over 22 years. Located inside Charn Issara Tower 1, the place exudes an old-school charm reminiscent of Japanese midnight diners. While Misato may not offer anything particularly novel, what it does offer, it does exceptionally well.

There are three main options for the cutlets: loins (THB 350), filet (THB 400), and jumbo thigh (THB 400), all served with refillable rice, salad, and miso soup. The portions are already generous, so there’s no need to order the large option.

Misato. 1/F Charn Issara Tower 1. 952 Rama IV Rd, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok, tel. 02-237-2266. Open Mon-Sat 11am-2.30pm; 5pm-10pm.

Katsura Pork Cutlet Bar

Hidden away in Langsuan’s The Millennia Tower, the Katsura Japanese Pork Cutlet Bar is only accessible via the building’s fire escape–last time we checked the place is not so secret anymore. The restaurant may sport similar vibes–and relatively high prices–to those of omakase spots in Bangkok, with its wooden counter enclosing the kitchen space, but Katsura Pork Cutlet Bar undoubtedly promises tasty tonkatsu in town.

The must-try dish is the truffle cheese minced cutlet (THB380), featuring minced pork cutlets laden with gooey truffle cheese. The pork is notably tender and satisfyingly dense while the cheese and truffle are equally stunning.

Katsura Pork Cutlet Bar. The Millennia Tower, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, tel. 065-426-6444. Open daily 11.30am–3pm, 5.30–10pm

Katsuchin

Our list would be incomplete without mentioning this crowd-favorite tonkatsu spot in Silom. Tucked away inside Silom, Katsushin is a no-frills establishment that consistently serves delicious, honest-to-goodness tonkatsu. Unsurprisingly, it is always bustling during both lunch and dinner times. Nevertheless, it remains a reliable go-to whenever the craving for tonkatsu strikes.

Katsushin specializes in deep-frying, serving everything from the traditional crispy pork cutlets to fish, shrimp, and oysters. A must-try is their Hire Mentai Cheese Set (THB 370), which features deep-fried pork filet cutlets generously topped with spicy marinated cod roe (mentaiko) and cheese.

Katsushin. 9, 1 Si Lom, Bangrak, Bangkok, tel. 02-237-3073. Open 11am-2pm; 5pm-10pm.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok