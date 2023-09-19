TOP25 Restaurants In Phuket: Here Are The Winners Of The 2023 Awards

Phuket is famed for its rich culture, and that also extends to its ever-growing culinary scene. Here are the winners of Phuket’s TOP25 Restaurants Awards 2023.
The glistening beaches, the beautiful Sino-Portuguese architecture, the frighteningly high possibility of Russians taking over—there’s a lot of reasons why many choose Phuket as a holiday destination, especially when summer rolls around. As the island offers its occupants robust natural resources, the island has also become a gastronomic destination. The culinary diversity coupled with the rich community products are things that deserve to be recognised and celebrated.
Winners of Phuket’s TOP25 Restaurants Awards 2023 announced
TOP25 Restaurants Awards 2023 prides itself as the world’s first ever dining guide to be curated by AI. With their Restaurant Rating Index, the curation is measured objectively using set standards, then enhanced by professional judgment. This will be the first time ever the dining guide makes its way to Phuket.
Helmed by Chef Ricardo Nunes, hom restaurant took the top spot for the fine dining scene of Phuket, transforming local ingredients into their “fermentation-inspired cuisine.” Following hom is the beloved fine dining L’Arôme by the Sea where Chef Yannick Hollenstein cranks out contemporary French dishes people wholeheartedly travel to taste. Chef Rick Dingen’s JAMPA closely follows as third place, then Chef Jimmy Ophorst’s PRU comes fourth. Fifth place is Samut, helmed by Chef Chatchawan Varahajeerakul who focuses on local seafood and carefully curated selection of spices.
Here is the full list of Phuket’s Top25 Restaurants Awards 2023 list:
1. hom, Fermentation Based
2. L’Arôme by the Sea, Modern French
3. JAMPA, Sustainable Cuisine
4. PRU, Natural Thai
5. Samut, Modern Thai
6. Nitan, Innovative Thai
7. Suay, Northeastern Thai
8. Black Ginger, Modern Thai
9. Jaras, Modern Thai
10. Acqua, Italian Fine Dining
11. HEH, Contemporary Australian
12. Tengoku, Japanese
13. Takieng, Authentic Thai
14. Ta Khai, Thai Seafood
15. Saffron, Classic Thai
16. Age, Classic Grill
17. Semi di Tsubu, Itameshi
18. Blue Elephant Phuket, Royal Thai Cuisine
19. Bon Pan-Asian Tapas, Pan-Asian Tapas
20. Siam Supper Club, Steakhouse
21. Akoya, Coastal Tapas
22. Baan Rim Pa, Royal Thai Cuisine
23. Talung Thai, Modern Thai
24. Su Va Na, Marine Dining
25. Big Fish, Seafood
Congratulations to the winners!
You can find more information at Phuket’s Top25 Restaurants 2023.
