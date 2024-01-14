Best New Restaurants In Bangkok To Bookmark For January 2024

Bangkok loves to eat, and the city only keeps on growing with new restaurant openings, seasonal menus, and special limited-time pop-ups. Keep track of all the most interesting culinary happenings about town, every month of the year with our new restaurants round-up for 2024.

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this January 2024

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar brings Gordon Ramsay’s iconic dishes to Bangkok

Gordon Ramsay’s sophisticated yet approachable all-day dining spot promises the British chef’s iconic dishes–think beef Wellington and the classic fish and chips.

What’s the vibe? Mall dining is often met with eye rolls, mostly from everyone, whether it’s because of the dull, soul-draining decor or the sheer number of crowds passing by. However, at Bread Street Kitchen, the venue may make you forget that you’re dining inside a mall, with its industrial-warehouse vibe and open kitchen.

Why go? While the hype for his Beef Wellington was justified, the prices and portions made us reluctant to say we’ll definitely go back for it–think THB3,900/set and a massive size enough to feed 5 people. Still, we loved the Sticky Date Toffee Pudding. Should the crowd thin out a bit, you might spot us booking a table just for this dessert plate.

You can find more information at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar.

Casa Lenzi is bringing hearty, no-nonsense Italian dishes to Thonglor

The mastermind behind Bangkok’s crowd-favourite Italian restaurants–Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen and Nonna Nella–chef Francesco Lenzi has expanded his repertoire to Thonglor with his new Italian establishment Casa Lenzi.

What’s the vibe? Tucked away inside Phrom Sri Soi 2, his new spot is a timeless-yet-modern space, with its exposed stone-brick facade and chic arched window from the outside. Once stepping inside, however, you’ll see the crystal chandeliers, tufted leather seats, and an occasional splash of colour here and there from abstract paintings on the walls.

Why go? Chef Lenzi is known for his use of great produce and unparalleled techniques, sourcing his high-quality ingredients from his family farm in Tuscany. The main draw is undoubtedly his wood-fire grilled creations–think the Grilled Tasmanian Grass-fed Lamb Chop (THB1,280) served with carrot puree and roasted leek and 270-days grain-fed Australian Angus beef tenderloin paired with a fresh heap of rocket salad and cherry tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (THB1,400).

You can find more information at Casa Lenzi.

The little sister of Bangkok’s cool khao gaeng spot, Charmkrung opens in Charoenkrung

Not to be confused with Iberry Group’s upscale mall khao gaeng, Charmgang has been garnering a loyal fanbase ever since its opening in 2019 with its authentically tasty Thai curry offerings. In December last year, the mastermind behind this trendy curry spot Aruss “Jai” Lerlerstkul launched a sister branch called Charmkrung, just a stone’s throw away from the OG spot.

What’s the vibe? Situated on the 6th floor of an old building in Charoenkrung Soi 31, this new little sister is an ideal spot for those who are looking for a laid-back, cozy atmosphere with a view overlooking Charoenkrung’s bustling streets. Head there before 5.30pm and sit by the window to bathe yourself in the sunset.

Why go? Charmgang is already synonymous with good food, and its food offerings are always a joy to read. Start from hoy kor lae (THB220), the Southern-style grilled curried mussels, and Charmkrung’s liver pate (THB220) with chives served in Thai pancakes, kanom krok. Equally intriguing is their Massaman curry (THB590), featuring a tender chunk of beef cheek served with raisin roti sheets. There’s also a special late-night menu where you can order their braised beef cheek soup with rice for THB490.

You can find more information at Charmkrung.

Mezze is Bangkok’s latest addition to the Lebanese cuisine scene

It’s hard to imagine what’s not to love about Lebanese cuisine–the spice-kicked meat skewers, the crunch from deep-fried falafels, or that silky, smooth bowl of hummus. Who wouldn’t love that? The city may have its Lebanese mainstays–think Rawabina, Beirut, Al Khayma, and Al Saray–all of which boast the level of authenticity and richness of the cuisine. Here, at Mezze, not only will you get a homey, traditional style done right, you can also indulge in a more playful and younger take on Lebanese cuisine as well.

What’s the vibe? Stepping inside Mezze, situated on the second floor of a shophouse in Sukhumvit Soi 16, would give you an impression that you were walking into a cafe–with its light wood accents, abundance of natural light, and eye-popping blue color palette.

Why go? Their grilled halloumi cheese and tomato (THB175) was truly a showstopper with its pomegranate molasse complementing the grilled cheese skewers quite well. On our last visit, we saw that there was also a halloumi cheese salad (THB245) which featured a larger portion of the grilled cheese, and wished we could have exchanged the skewers for that one instead. There’s also a creativity to be admired for their lamb kofta ragu (THB235), featuring minced lamb and pecorino cheese–though be warned that the dish leans towards the salty side. Their baklava (THB155) is unmissable.

You can find more information at Mezze

Sushi Kuuya is set to be another buzz spot for sushi omakase in Langsuan this year

Langsuan has welcomed a new sushi omakase to the hood. Honing his skills at the Michelin-starred restaurants in both San Francisco and Los Angeles, chef Goji Kobayashi may be a familiar face to those frequenting the Pullman Hotel. At his new outpost, Sushi Kuuya, chef Kobayashi makes his sushi in the Edomae style in his winter menu (THB4,500), utilising his custom-made stove, lending a more precise control of temperature and consistency of the rice used in each dish. Some of the highlights include his anago (salt-water eel), which Kobayashi gently simmers for 60 minutes, tenderising the meat before grilling it to give it that crisp exterior.

You can find more information at Sushi Kuuya

El Santo transports you to Mexico with its lucha-libre theme, and lots of mezcal and tequila

The people behind Soho Hospitality Group–the masterminds behind places like Above Eleven, Havana Social, and Yankii Robatayaki–have brought out their newest outpost, and this time, it’s a Mexican restaurant with masked wrestler themes, opening this 8 January.

What’s the vibe? We’re not sure if it’s just us, but El Santo does remind us of Cartoon Network’s old series ¡Mucha Lucha! with its painted murals of renowned wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and the ring-robe similar to those used in the real stadium.

Why go? Chef Daniel Calderon Camacho whips up some of the most unapologetically authentic Mexican food in dishes like Panuchos de Cochinita Pibil, featuring fresh bean-stuffed tortilla with marinated pork, and Aguachile Verde, a spicy shrimp ceviche. The place also boasts over 65 labels of mezcal and tequila in its arsenal, so you can make liberal use of these the next time you go out with your peers.

You can find more information at El Santo

New menus and other dining news in Bangkok this January 2024

Den Kushi Flori’s new winter menu showcases bold fusion flavours done right

Tom Khai Kai with chicken yakitori and tamarind-almond senbei; scallop mousse jiggling with soy milk pudding and winter truffle; duck meat skewer with bok choy puree; and confit beef tongue with ‘khao mok kai’ sauce–these are chef Susumu Shimizu’s take on his new winter menu which showcases his French and Japanese culinary techniques while infusing elements that are essentially Thai. But that’s not all, this upcoming 14 January, chef Zaiyu Hasegawa from Den and chef Hiroyasu Kawate from Florilege are joining Shimizu for an exclusive collaboration, too.

You can find more information at Den Kushi Flori Bangkok.

Ginza Tenharu launches its new winter menu with Edo-style tempura

There’s always a satisfying crunch when it comes to tempura, but what’s better than your regular deep-fried delicacy? It’s the tempura omakase where you can indulge in some of the most highly-prized produce fried to golden perfection. Since 2018, Ginza Tenharu has been captivating Bangkok’s taste buds with its meticulously deep-fried Edo-style tempura, and for its new winter menu, the seasonal selection sees some of the finest seasonal ingredients, such as tarabagani (king crab), madara (Japanese cod fish), and kaki (oyster) imported directly from Japan’s renowned Toyosu Market, the largest fish market in the country.

You can find more information at Ginza Tenharu Bangkok.

R-Haan’s new winter menu showcases Thailand’s best seasonal produce, while steering towards sustainability

Sometimes we’ve almost lost count of how many years R-Haan has been awarded two Michelin stars–it’s been five years in case you’ve forgotten. To celebrate its fifth anniversary of receiving two stars, the Thai fine dining establishment has launched a winter menu, showcasing Thailand’s seasonal produce while steering towards sustainability. Some of the highlights include the delectable starter, formed into an axe-shape Thailand map, which allows you to take a pilgrimage across all regions of Thailand, from the grilled northern pork sausage topped with nam prik num and Udon Thani’s duck salad served with heaps of herb, to the sweet and sour crispy rice vermicelli topped with caviar sourced from Thailand’s Royal Project, and southern-style spicy rice salad featuring Thai mackerel with Sai Buri’s fermented fish sauce.

You can find more information at R-Haan.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok