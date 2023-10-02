Hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio Memes That’ll Make You Laugh Out Loud

Actor, environmentalist, multiple Academy Award winner—there’s simply nothing Leonardo DiCaprio cannot do. Well, except escape the jokes about him being unable to date anyone older than 25. As Leo is rumoured to have a new girlfriend in Vittoria Ceretti (25), we take a look at some of the best Leonardo DiCaprio memes on the internet to celebrate the occasion.

With award-winning films in his very large portfolio including Django Unchained, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wolf of Wall Street, Don’t Look Up, and more, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of those names people just know about. Ever since his breakthrough role as Jack from Titanic, he has been gracing the silver screens non-stop throughout the years. But even the biggest person in the world cannot escape being meme’d. In fact, that makes them more susceptible to being meme’d. Let us show you some examples of the best Leonardo DiCaprio memes on the internet right now, just as the star enters a new relationship, and the world’s most famous search engine gets too old for him.

The best Leonardo DiCaprio memes: Girlfriends, environmentalism, and the 25-year age limit

Google turns 25, and waking up to these Leo DiCaprio memes is already the highlight of my day

leonardo dicaprio has announced he’s switching to bing https://t.co/4gzIjw83VA — sophie (@netcapgirl) September 27, 2023

This one is even better

Leonardo Dicaprio is crying right now https://t.co/niM0yczeQY pic.twitter.com/bJyVrEPJk2 — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) September 28, 2023

The man has specific limits and he makes it known

Leo Dicaprio 🤝 school zone Dont go

Over 25 — Lyrics Like (@T0P_SONGWRITER) September 22, 2023

We still stan Vittoria Ceretti though

Leo when she turns 26 💀 pic.twitter.com/eBiXkWk7ci — SereS (@realSereS) September 22, 2023

Her days are numbered smh

YOU ONLY HAVE A YEAR WITH HIM VITTORIA NOOO pic.twitter.com/P9hxzIZj4o — Crinkle 🍟 (@CrinkleCuck) September 22, 2023

And here’s one for our Spanish friends:

Is Leonardo DiCaprio done doing CSR now?

Wait til he finds out the Great Salt Lake is older than 25 https://t.co/r3Hqa53soe — Ivana Martinez (@ivana__martinez) September 20, 2023

Oh, prison, honey

Leonardo dicaprio waiting for ChatGPT to turn 18 pic.twitter.com/HCByrlnNei — Josh Rozin🏝️ (@JoshRozin) September 27, 2023

Rumours say he tried that and fell to the floor mouth foaming

Leonardo DiCaprio should date a 26-year-old as exposure therapy — riley from hivemind (@RileyJohnSavage) September 22, 2023

Unlike Leo DiCaprio’s former girlfriends:

Jokes about Leo DiCaprio never get old. — Angustias 🏳‍🌈 (@Srta_Angus) September 27, 2023

Lastly, we see him turning back and running immediately

