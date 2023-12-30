10 Spots In Bangkok Where You Can Watch The New Year’s 2024 Fireworks

The night sky of Bangkok is most spectacular when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. Check out these 10 best spots to enjoy the fireworks display in Bangkok.

As the new year approaches, the Chao Phraya River is bustling with riverside events that offer top spots for watching the firework display. Yet the river isn’t the only best location, for there are many other rooftops and parks that are just as mesmerising. From a rooftop party to a cruise dining, we’ve gathered up some of the best places to count down to 2024 with fireworks as the backdrop.

10 best spots in Bangkok to watch the New Year’s 2024 fireworks

ICONSIAM

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 is the first grand celebration hosted by ICONSIAM. Taking place for three days and three nights, the occasion invites over 13 Thai artists onto the stage and ends with a New Year’s Eve eco-conscious firework display and a drone show. Prepare your best camera for the longest firework in Thailand from the Thai winner of the Shinmei Fireworks Festival contest in Japan.

The event takes place on December 29-31, 2023.

Sirimahannop

If you love the fireworks, but hate people and always get sea sick, Sirimahannop is your solution on this New Year’s Eve. The static ship is docked at the Asiatique pier, separating you from the overwhelming crowd and providing the sweet spot for above-river light shows. This 2023, delight in Oscietra Caviar, grilled half Boston lobster and free-flow beverages. Alternatively, upgrade to a VIP Private Room at The Bridge that comes with a Hidden Rum Bar for an even more exclusive experience.

Riverside New Year’s Eve Countdown Party prices start at THB15,000 net per person.

Sky Beach at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

The new year is probably the best occasion to be on the highest rooftop bar of Bangkok, for the Sky Beach of The Standard Hotel boasts an uninterrupted view of the city’s skyline. While the 360-degree view is the highlight, the experience is made even better this 2023 with the New Year’s Eve party with DJ Cody Currie, Secretsundaze and Seelie.

New Year’s Eve Party 2023 offers general admission package with a three-hour open bar, priced at THB9,500 net per person. Peak admission and reserved seating is priced at THB18,000 net per person.

River City Bangkok

At the laid-back art venue of River City Bangkok, the Midnight Euphoria New Year Celebration is taking place on the terrace. Guests registered to the event will receive a food and beverage voucher to spend at the pathway leading to the pier, before they can witness the sparkling night sky at midnight. Moreover, up on the 5th floor terrace, Singha Countdown On The Cloud 2024 has several top Thai artists taking over the stage since 21st December all the way to the countdown moment.

The Midnight Euphoria New Year Celebration starts at 9pm, priced at THB1,0000 per person.

Vijit Chao Phraya 2023

Following last year’s success, Vijit Chao Phraya light phenomenon continues this year with a more dazzling plan. For the whole month of December, there will be light and sound, projection mapping, and drone shows in five main locations in Bangkok: Rama VIII Bridge, Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Wichai Prasit Fort, Memorial Bridge, and River City Bangkok. Special on the night of the 31st, the most stunning fireworks will take place at Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 at Nakarapirom Park.

The countdown event takes place at Nakapirom Park from 5.30pm onwards.

Seen Restaurant & Bar at Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

On New Year’s Eve, visit Seen at dinner for the five-course menu under the theme Multiverse: SEEN 24 celebration with cosmic lights and celestial music. Otherwise, come before the countdown for the After-Party at Lost & Found Bangkok where art activations, cabaret shows, and DJ beats are brought to the dance floor. On the 27th floor of Avani+, all the riverside fireworks in Bangkok will be visible from the spot.

The Multiverse: SEEN 24 dinner prices start at THB15,900++ per person.

Manohra Cruises

The only thing more glamorous than watching fireworks on the riverside is watching them directly on the river. Board the Manohra Cruise and count down to new year with the serene sound of the Chao Phraya River. The New Year’s Eve night on Manohra Cruise serves six courses of Thai delicacies in addition to welcome drinks and canapés at Anantara Pier.

The New Year’s Eve 2023 promotion offers two seatings; only the second seating at 10pm to midnight is eligible for firework display. Prices start at THB10,999 net per person.

Sirocco at Lebua

Up on the 64th floor of State Tower, Sirocco is waiting to serve its seven-course New Year’s Eve menu with the likes of Seabass Ceviche, Kiwami Wagyu Beef Tenderloin, and Rhubarb Strawberry Semifredo. Bangkok’s moonlit skyline, cool breezes and soulful jazz tunes; this is what dining at the ‘World’s Best Rooftop Restaurant 2023’ looks like.

The New Year’s Eve menu 2023 is priced at THB23,000++ per person.

The Peninsula Lawn at The Peninsula Hotel Bangkok

Choose your preferences of food among the Thai, Chinese, and international buffet venues at The Peninsula Bangkok. The best venues among them all, indeed, is The Peninsula Lawn where the dazzling open sky finds contrast with the lush garden. The show-stopping fireworks are to accompany the dinner buffet and live performances throughout the night.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is priced at THB22,900 net per person.

Central Courtyard at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok

The Four Seasons Central Courtyard is transformed into a Mystical Kingdom serving festive international feast, whether Thai, Chinese from Yu Ting Yuan, or grilled specialties from the Robata. Alternatively, guests can dine at any other dining venues inside the hotel and gain an access to the countdown party with the spectacular view of Bangkok’s fireworks.

The Four Seasons Mystical Kingdom Gala prices start at THB16,000 per person.

