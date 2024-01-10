Bruno Mars Bangkok Concert 2024: Tickets, Dates, Venue And More

This 2024, singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is returning to Bangkok after almost six years.

It was way back in 2014 when Bruno Mars first serenaded and rocked Bangkokians with “The Moonshine Jungle Tour”. After four years, he returned to the City of Angels and brought his “24K Magic World Tour” here. 2018 seems like so long ago already, but if you’re a fan of the Grammy-award-winning artist, you only have to wait a little longer: Bruno Mars has announced his return to our beloved Bangkok.

[Hero image: Live Nation]

Bruno Mars returns to Bangkok this March 2024

Live Nation Tero has announced that “Bruno Mars Live in Bangkok” will be held at Rajamangala Stadium on March 30. Back in 2018, his “24K Magic World Tour” concert was held in IMPACT Arena. There’s no doubt that we can expect some of the classics from his catalogue. Everyone will definitely be set in attempting to sing “Versace on the Floor”, and there might be a chance his closer will once again be “Just the Way You Are”, which was what he did back in 2018. But fans can look forward to finally hearing him perform some of the Silk Sonic songs, so be ready to jam to “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate”.

March isn’t too far away, and thus ticket sales are opening soon. Pre-sales go live on January 25 from 10am to 10pm while general public tickets go live on January 26 from 10am onwards. No specific prices have been announced yet. Time to make sure you’ve got enough in your bank account or you can decide to eat Mama noodles for the next month.

If you weren’t fortunate enough to go to any of his past concerts, do yourself a favour and make sure you get tickets for this one. Speaking as someone who’s seen his show, watching him live is definitely an experience you don’t want to miss especially if you’re a fan.

Visit the Thai Ticket Major website for more info

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok