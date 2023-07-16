The Best Concerts To Attend In Bangkok In 2023

The new year is almost here, and with international travel back to normal again, we’re seeing the return of world-renown artists performing in Bangkok. Here are some of the concerts in Bangkok during 2023 that we’re looking forwards to most.

From Blackpink to Westlife to The Strokes, 2023 is looking like a good year for concerts. It’s been a while since Bangkok has welcomed international artists back to its shores to perform, so seeing a lineup like this makes us hopeful that there might be more announcements of concerts that will happen in the later parts of 2023. Fair warning: you might want to save up because all these concerts are happening in the first quarter of the year. Your wallet’s definitely gonna feel this.

Blackpink Born Pink World Tour

National Stadium, January 7-8

The Korean powerhouse girl group is giving Bangkok a memorable start to the year by bringing their Born Pink World Tour here. Recently-named Entertainer of the Year by Time Magazine, Blackpink will be performing for two nights here. If for some reason you still haven’t gotten your hands on tickets yet, you’re in luck: there are still some available at the time of writing this, but it’s probably best not to push your luck and just cop them already.

Conan Gray Superache Tour Asia

February 23, Impact Exhibition Hall 5

One of the more recent artists who started off on YouTube and found themselves being launched into success and stardom, Conan Gray follows the likes of many fellow YouTubers-turned-international-artists as he brings his music to Thailand. Listen to the American singer-songwriter perform songs off his second album, the eponymous Superache, as well as a few from his debut album. Tickets are still available.

Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour

Impact Arena, February 28

The Irish boy band are returning to the Land of Smiles! The Wild Dreams Tour, which kicked off in the UK in July, will be making its way to Thailand and will mark be third concert here. The boy band numerous hits are included in the childhood soundtracks of many millennials, and if their last concert is anything to go by, then expect a smattering of new songs and plenty of the classics we all know and love.

OneRepublic Live in Concert

Impact Arena, March 3

The Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band returns to Bangkok for the third time as part of their OneRepublic Live in Concert tour in Asia. The band will be performing in five cities: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, and Bangkok. It’s been four years since the band last performed in Bangkok at the Spotify on Stage even in 2019 so it’ll be good to see the boys back in town.

Arctic Monkeys Asia Tour

March 9, BITEC Hall

This is the first time the English rock band will be performing on the Kingdom’s shores so this is one for the books. Originating from Sheffield, the band has been nominated for six Grammy awards and won countless others including seven Brit awards. They’re also the first indie-label band to have debuted at number one in the UK with their first five albums. Tickets are still available so you still have time to buy them, or let’s be real, you still have a few months to save up for a ticket. Oh, and insert a really funny “Do I Wanna Know?” pun here. Heh.

Harry Styles Presents Love on Tour

Rajamangala Stadium, March 11

The darling of UK music (sorry, Elton John) will be performing at Rajamangala, one of his five stops on the Love on Tour live in Asia. While Styles has also been stretching his acting skills as of late, the former Directioner is still very much an artist at heart. While this will be his second gig as a solo act in the Kingdom, it’s actually his third time performing for the people of Bangkok: back in 2015, he did a concert here as part of One Direction. It was a memorable gig since just a few days later, Zayn Malik announced he was leaving the group. Too soon?

Simple Plan The Harder Than it Looks Tour

CentralWorld, March 14

Sure, we may not be kids anymore and life hopefully is no longer a nightmare, but that doesn’t mean we’re not gonna rock out with Simple Plan when they arrive here in March. The Canadian punk band returns to the City of Angels for their The Harder Than It Looks Tour, which is also the name of their latest album released in May. The concert is set to be held in CentralWorld though no ticket details have been announced as of yet. Time to buy some fresh eyeliner and spiky bracelets.

Blackpink Born Pink World Tour Encore

May 27-28, Rajamangala Stadium

If it isn’t obvious just how much these K-pop icons love Thailand, this should be a pretty telling sign. Just four months after their first concert of 2023, the girls are returning to the Land of Smiles, and not just for one night but for two. Usually, artists come back for a song or two for encores, which has been described as “peekaboo for adults”. Blackpink has topped all those artists by making their encore two more nights of their full-fledged world tour concert. How you like that?

Jeff Bernat Live in Bangkok 2023

June 13, BCC Hall Central Ladprao

The Filipino-American R&B singer returns to Bangkok to serenade his fans once more. Bernat was supposed to be here in the city earlier but sadly, the concert had to be pushed back. That’s alright. We’re just glad he’s here so we can listen to him flawlessly croon his hits like “Pillow Talk” and “Call You Mine” once more.

Peach Tree Rascals Live in Bangkok

July 17, Lido Connect

The Peach Tree Rascals, most known for their Tik-Tok famous song “Mariposa”, will be touring Asia this year. Luckily, they’ll be swinging by Bangkok on July 17. Get ready to take out your phones and practice your trendiest dances because it’ll definitely be a vibe at their concert.

The Strokes

July 18, Thunderdome

American indie rock band The Strokes will be performing in Bangkok this July. Particularly famous in the 2000s, time travel back to your youth by singing along to their muted, yet energetic vocals.

Very Summer Fest 2023

29 July, Bitec Bhiraj Hall

Very Summer Fest will feature a variety of international artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, DPR Ian, Dhruv and more. There’s a total of 11 artists who will be performing on 2 stages, so it will be well worth your time and energy to dance from summer sun up to summer sun down with your friends.

Ateez World Tour – The Fellowship: Break the Wall

5 August, Impact Exhibition Center Hall 8

Any fans of Ateez here? Ready to watch them dance perfectly in synchronous motion and sing in crazy high tones? Well, you’re in luck. They’re coming by Impact as part of their world tour, so grab a light stick and all your ATiny friends.

LANY Concert

12 August, Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6 LANY, the two member pop band hailing from Los Angeles, will be performing at Road to Sonic Bang in Bangkok. They’re headlining, so also expect some other bands to sing your heart out to underneath the glittering, towering city skyline. You can find ticket info for the LANY concert through Road to Sonic Bang in Bangkok at Thai Ticket Nation.

Two Door Cinema Club

August 14, Bhiraj Hall

Two Door Cinema Club, a band from Northern Ireland, will be performing live in Bangkok in August. They’ll perform their indie/alternative bangers as part of their tour around the world. If you’re a fan of their amazing vocals and instrumentals, you’re in for a treat.

Lauv

26 August, Ballroom Hall 1-4, QSNCC

Do you like relaxing tunes and the uber soft and smooth voice of Lauv? Well, he’ll be making a stop in Thailand. He’s extremely popular so try and rush as fast as you can to secure one of his tickets.

Post Malone

September 14

Post Malone will be touring around Asia on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” world tour. He’s stopping by Bangkok in September and we’re sure to meet this jovial, happy rapper with our widest smiles and untatted faces.

Details for the venue haven’t yet been announced, so you can follow along on Live Nation’s social media channels for updates.

Sam Smith

3 October, Impact Arena

Sam Smith, in all of his “Gloria,” will be visiting Bangkok later this year. Unfamiliar with this English singer-songwriter who always has the most eccentric, energy filled hits along with some slow paced, chill songs? Have a listen to his most popular songs: “I’m Not The Only One” and “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Charlie Puth

6 October 2023, Impact Arena

You can take your eyes off of Charlie Puth on TikTok now, because he’s finally here to perform at a concert in Bangkok. In preparation, you can watch his smooth music videos and marvel at his perfect pitch.

Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County is currently on a world tour, and he’s planning to head to Bangkok as the last stop at the end of this year. Rex Orange County is a one man show, he’s a British singer-songwriter who performs under the name Rex Orange County. He’s popular under the genre of “bedroom pop.”

Maho Rasop Festival 2023

2-3 December, ESC Park Bangkok

A huge music festival presented by Johnnie Walker, the Maho Rasop festival will have incredibly famous American rock band Interpol headlining. In addition, to Interpol, there’ll also be Idles and Alvvays along with another large variety of musicians. We’re looking forwards to listening to all of these artists here in Bangkok.

ONE OK ROCK

December 12, Impact Arena

ONE OK ROCK, the four-member rock band from Japan, will be coming to rock the hearts of Thai fans. They’ll be playing their latest album, Luxury Disease, on tour, so it’s a chance to hear it live if you haven’t before. Make sure to get tickets to watch this iconic Japanese band by the end of 2023.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok