Celebrate Halloween In Bangkok At These Events In October 2023

Halloween is right around the corner. Brace yourselves for a lot of Barbie and Ken costumes, as well as these Halloween events around Bangkok.

Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble. There is something haunting in the light of the moon. It might just be a bunch of hocus pocus, or perhaps it’s all the people running around with prop knives in a Britney Spears costume.

Whatever spooky fun you’re dressed as, there’s a lot of Halloween events in Bangkok you can attend this year.

[Hero image credit: Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit; featured image credit: Kodo Bar]

Halloween events to attend in Bangkok this Spooky Season

“Welcome to Hell” Halloween party at Havana Social

27 October, 6pm onwards

“Welcome to Hell,” says Havana Social. With all the Latin music in the air, it’s probably Cancun they’re referring to.

It’s a night to live a little, and sin a lot. DJ Henry will be behind the booth blasting befitting beats as the bongo player rocks his heart out. The women of Madame Rogue will also be in high heels for the performance of a life time. Best dressed will win a special bottle.

You can find more information at Havana Social.



Halloween Party at Abandoned Mansion

28 October, 6pm onwards

Throughout the week of 23-31 October, the mixology team of Abandoned Mansion are preparing special spooky cocktails just for the occasion. Expect horror, photo opps, and probably a lot of strawberry sauce.

28 October will be the Halloween party, with live performances throughout the night by Prince Von Hudson and Aom Preeyaporn. Best dressed will receive food and drinks vouchers for your next return.

You can find more information at Abandoned Mansion.

“Public Revelation” at Public House

27 October – 3 November

It’s gotta be a strange twist of fate, telling you that Heaven can wait, and you’ll get to learn all about it at Public House this season. They’re having tarot card readings that will give you the much-needed insight into your lives, limited edition drinks, movie nights at their co-working space, and surprise perks for guests of the hotel.

You can find more information at Public House.

“The Haunted Tunnel” night at Lost & Found

28 October, 7pm onwards

Lost & Found is celebrating Halloween with live performances that will raise your hairs on end—magicians, acrobatics, and more. Best dressed will receive a night stay at the Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel for two adults with complimentary breakfast.

You can find more information at Lost & Found.

Limited edition cocktails inspired by Japanese beings at Kodo Bar

Until 31 October

Traditionally, our minds go to Western ghosts when Halloween rolls around, but Kodo is taking us on a journey to the East as they showcase Japanese yōkai through a series of soul-soothing cocktails.

Absolute highlights are the “Kodoku,” a twist on the martini with galliano and blue cheese, as well as the “Nue,” a sweet-and-sour tequila-based drink that packs a punch of oregano.

You can find more information at Kodo Bar.

Halloween feast at 57th Street, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

31 October, 6-11pm

No tricks, but a lot of treats—the Halloween-themed delights at 57th Street are sure to impress the whole family. They’re also offering two hours of unlimited juices, soft drinks, and beers to lift up any spirits. Children dressed in costumes will get to dine for free.

You can find more information at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit.

Spooky Halloween brunch at Red Oven, SO/ Bangkok

29 October, 12-3pm

As the season of horror rolls around SO/ Bangkok, Red Oven is adding some special spooky additions to their menu, including a French oyster station, foie gras station, half-baked Canadian lobsters, and more. We’re guessing the spooky part is reserved for the vegans. Kids also get to play in a haunted house.

You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Step into the Haunted Jungle at Above Eleven Bangkok.

27 October, 6pm-2am

This Halloween, the Peruvian-Japanese rooftop bar Above Eleven is transforming their venue into a haunted jungle, where the night is livelier and full of spirits (in both senses of the word). Savour their signature Nikkei cuisine, order a couple cocktails packed with tropical flavours, and dance along to the Latin beats provided by DJ Ron Jameson.

You can find more information at Above Eleven Bangkok.

