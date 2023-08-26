Jimmy Carr Is Coming To Bangkok For His ‘Terribly Funny’ 2024 Tour

Known for his short punchy wit and encouraging “audience participation” in his shows, British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr is returning to Bangkok.

Watching a Jimmy Carr show is not for the faint of heart. If you’re easily offended, overly sensitive, and dark humour is just not your thing, then you’re boring and will probably be appalled at the things Carr says in his shows.

But for those of you who know the comedian for his many stand-up specials where he flits in and out of jokes that don’t necessarily relate to one another and where he usually breaks out in his honking goose laugh, then you’re in luck. After his last show here before the pandemic in 2019, Jimmy Carr is finally coming back to Bangkok—and in a proper theatre this time.

Jimmy Carr returns to Bangkok in 2024 with the “Terribly Funny” tour

The last time Jimmy Carr was here, he did two back-to-back shows at the Westin Grande Sukhumvit in 2019. True to form, Carr immediately made fun of the somewhat odd venue (it was a hotel ballroom with low ceilings), launched into his litany of jokes, and quickly dispatched any hecklers who decided to try their luck.

With luck, it’ll be the same thing when Carr comes around on January 27, 2024. His “Terribly Funny” show will be held at the Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre, a name which he gloriously butchered in his announcement video, over at the Esplanade mall on Ratchadapisek Road. According to iFlyer.tv, tickets will be priced at THB 2,000. He also announced that he’ll be bringing the show to Tokyo.

It’s been four years and one pandemic since Carr was in town so there’s bound to be a bunch of new material as well as a good amount of politically incorrect Covid jokes. Expect to be shocked, appalled, experience heckling from drunk (usually white) audience members, and finally experience live Jimmy Carr’s legendary goose honk.

Feature and main image credits: Jimmy Carr’s website

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok