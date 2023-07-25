Japanese Singer Joji To Headline The Very Festival 2023 In Bangkok

Calling all the sad boys of Bangkok— Joji is returning to Bangkok to slow dance in the dark with us again at Very Festival 2023.

George Kusunoki Miller, known professionally as Joji, came to Bangkok for the first time as part of the Joji: Smithreens Tour in December, 2022. Featuring global hits such as, Glimpse of Us, Sanctuary, and Die For You, Joji is quite possibly the least indie indie artist, and we all love him for it.

Joji is coming back to Bangkok to headline Very Festival 2023

Now, Joji is back again for the second time in Bangkok, bringing along his discography and sensual voice to serenade us on 26 November at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). Supporting artists in the lineup for the day include English rock band Bloc Party, Australian indie rock band Last Dinosaurs, American singer-songwriter Charlie Burg, and Thai indie band H 3 F.

On 25 November, English indie band PREP will headline the date, supported by Korean indie duo 92914, Korean hip-hop artist slchld, Thai indie band Blackbeans, and social media sensation Johnny Orlando.

The festival also states to stay tuned for more artists to be announced.

For those interested, phase one tickets are on sale right now for THB 2,900 for the one day pass, and THB 5,600 for both days. Prices will be bumped up to THB 3,500 and THB 6,800, respectively, once the phase one tickets are sold out. If you’re a fan of Joji or indie bands in general, it will be good to snag these tickets before the prices increase.

The Very Company is also coming up with Very Summer Fest 2023 on 29 July, featuring DPR IAN and Sabrina Carpenter as headliners.

You can find more information, along with ticket sales at TicketMelon.

[Hero and featured image credit: Joji/Facebook]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok