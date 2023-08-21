Miss Universe Thailand 2023: Anntonia Porsild Wins The Crown

Hailing from Nakhon Ratchasima, Anntonia Porsild won the title of Miss Universe Thailand 2023 last night and will represent the country in the global competition this November.

After a nail-biting competition last night that saw 53 women from all parts of Thailand on one stage vying for the crown, a new Miss Universe Thailand has finally been crowned. Anntonia Porsild, who was representing the province of Nakhon Ratchasima, bested all her competitors and came out on top to get the crown.

Anntonia Porsild is the new Miss Universe Thailand 2023

Born on November 2, 1996, in India, Antonnia Porsild grew up in many different places like Denmark, Spain, and Vietnam. With a Danish father and a Thai mother, Porsild will go on to study in Barcelona and then compete in Miss Supranational, an international beauty pageant. Not only did she compete in Miss Supranational in 2019 but she would also go on to be the first Thai to win the title.

Porsild was one of 53 women who represented different provinces in Thailand last night in the Miss Universe Thailand competition which was held at MCC Hall, The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan in Nonthaburi. The competitors had to impress a panel of judges which included Miss Universe Thailand 2017 Maria Poonlertlarp and Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

As the competition whittled down, Porsild of Nakhon Ratchasima and Kirana Jasmine Chewter of Mae Hong Son ended up as the last two standing. Ultimately, it was Porsild who was named the winner and crowned by 2022 winner Anna Sueangam-iam as the new Miss Universe Thailand.

This, of course, is just the beginning. With the title, Porsild is now the official contender of Thailand come November when the Miss Universe 2023 competition is held in El Salvador. If Porsild wins, it would be the first time since 1988 that Thailand had won the Miss Universe title.

